Tams stretch run to 4 games, enter playoffs
(The Philippine Star) - May 24, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Chadao-FEU booked the last Foundation Group ticket to the PBA D-League playoffs by outlasting Centro Escolar University, 74-69, yesterday at the JCSGO Gym in Cubao.

“Our goal is to make it to the playoffs and we’ve got it,” said coach Olsen Racela.

L-Jay Gonzales collected 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals as the Tams scored a fourth straight win and closed out their elims stint with a 6-3 win-loss card.

Wendell Comboy added 13 points, four boards, two assists and two steals while Joseph Nunag chipped in 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists as Chadao-FEU eliminated Marinerong Pilipino (5-4).

The Tamaraws now brace for their match against Aspirants Group top seed Cignal-Ateneo (8-1), which owns a twice-to-beat advantage in the crossover quarters set on Monday.

Later in the day, also-ran Family Mart-Enderun foiled Ironcon-UST’s last shot at the playoffs in fashioning out an 81-74 victory.

Valandre Chauca starred for Family Mart-Enderun with 31 points on a 5-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc that went with five rebounds and two assists, while Marvin Hayes flirted with a triple-double with 18 points, 12 boards and seven assists.

L-JAY GONZALES PBA D-LEAGUE
