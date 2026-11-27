How ING Hubs Philippines is growing the next generation of global leaders

Rod Garino, head of Data and Analytics at ING Hubs Philippines and Global Financial Crime and Fraud Prevention chief data officer for ING

MANILA, Philippines — ING Hubs Philippines is the largest global hub of ING and increasingly serves as a base for teams carrying responsibilities that extend well beyond the Philippines. From Manila, professionals support critical functions across finance, technology, data and analytics, financial crime prevention, risk, compliance, and operations, working across markets, customers, and regulatory environments.

As the organization's scope continues to expand, so do the opportunities for professionals here to take on roles with global accountability. The journeys of four leaders offer a closer look at what that evolution looks like in practice and how international careers are increasingly being built from the Philippines.

Rod Garino came in as one of the first 50 employees of ING Hubs Philippines in 2014, when the mandate was primarily to execute. A decade later, he is not only the head of Data and Analytics at ING Hubs Philippines, but also the Global Financial Crime and Fraud Prevention (GFCFP) chief data officer for ING. He is one of the leaders holding a global mandate here in the country.

That climb is the hub's miniature. When Garino joined, the team’s focus was on delivery. “We produced high-quality reporting and analytics,” he says, “but the strategic decisions were made elsewhere.”

It changed in stages—from executing, to shaping solutions, to owning products, to leading capabilities outright. “That’s when a delivery center becomes a capability hub,” he says. “When you’re not only delivering but shaping the direction.”

A decade in Wholesale Banking Operations taught him to judge data by its impact. “Data isn’t valuable because it’s accurate,” he says. “It’s valuable because it helps somebody make a better decision.”

He reads Manila’s rise the same way: as a story about opportunity, not ability. “The talent was always here. The opportunity wasn’t. Give people the trust, the opportunity and problems to solve, and you create the conditions for them to step up.”

Chino Angelo Magcalas, Global Financial Crime and Fraud Prevention Delivery and Shared Services lead at ING, overseeing teams across the Netherlands and the Philippines.

For Chino Angelo Magcalas, those real problems often arrive at the bank’s front line of defense. As Global Financial Crime and Fraud Prevention Delivery and Shared Services Lead, he operates at the intersection of technology, risk and compliance, operations, and human judgment, overseeing teams across the Netherlands and the Philippines responsible for protecting customers and the wider financial system.

From Manila, they help determine who the bank does business with, monitor risk throughout the customer lifecycle, and identify activity that should never make it through the system.

This work is integral to the bank’s operations, and it plays a vital role in protecting customers and the bank. For Magcalas, his role also reflects how global responsibility is increasingly distributed.

“My teams own the digital IT products the bank uses to assess the risk before onboarding customers, and monitor them over time, and the operations that screen payments and catch fraud. We own that work, end to end.” While the work spans locations, the teams share accountability for the outcomes they deliver.

That level of responsibility requires more than technical expertise. “People earn my trust when they show sound judgment, humility, and ownership, especially when the right answer isn't obvious,” Magcalas says.

To anyone who still thinks of Manila as a back-office location, he offers a simple reminder: “A global role isn't about where you sit. It's about the impact you make and the accountability you carry. Filipinos don't need to leave Manila to build a global career.”

Arman King Millar, head of Global Risk Services for ING and head of Risk, Compliance and Control (RCC) for ING Hubs Philippines, supporting global risk and regulatory operations.

Risk is a critical responsibility for any bank, making Arman King Millar’s dual role a strong reflection of the trust ING places in its Manila-based teams. Arman serves as head of Global Risk Services for ING and head of Risk, Compliance & Control (RCC) for ING Hubs Philippines.

Through the first, he leads the delivery of risk and regulatory reporting, data-quality monitoring, and operational support across risk functions and locations. Through the second, he helps maintain a strong risk, compliance, and control environment within ING.

“Both roles are ultimately about safeguarding the bank,” Millar says. “Global decisions are only as good as the information and execution behind them. Our teams provide the technical expertise that makes those decisions possible and helps keep ING safe and secure.”

His global role gives him a view across the bank's priorities and interconnected risk functions, while his RCC role keeps him close to the realities of execution. Together, he says, they “help bridge strategy and execution.”

The responsibility now carried out from Manila was earned over time. “It was a journey from process execution to end-to-end ownership,” he says. As the organization matured, it developed the technical expertise, business acumen, and behavioral skills needed to take on increasingly complex work. “What sets our professionals apart is that we do not just support the process. We help shape the outcome.”

For professionals considering a career in risk, compliance, and control, Millar's advice reflects the same mindset. “There is no shortcut,” he says. “You need to invest time in building your technical expertise and understanding the business behind your work. Don't just produce a report. Understand the decisions it drives. Don't just assess a control. Understand the risk it protects against.”

The real value, he adds, comes from moving beyond doing the work to owning the outcome.

Markus Dolenga has spent years building operations across Asia, but today he leads a global retail mandate from where much of the work is done: Manila.

As global head of Retail Financial Crime and Prevention (FCP) & Operations, he oversees retail financial crime prevention and operations across multiple ING markets, supporting millions of customers through functions that range from onboarding and risk reviews to payments, lending, customer service, and business intelligence.

Dolenga has worked across five countries in Asia and led the team that helped determine where ING should establish its hub outside Western Europe. The Philippines was ultimately chosen for its talent, English proficiency, and ability to scale.

More than a decade later, he sees that decision as validated. “When people ask why I am here, my answer is that it is primarily because of the people,” he says. “Filipino colleagues are talented, engaged, adaptable, and willing to learn.” What surprised him was the scale. “It was remarkable to see an organization that started with 27 people in a meeting room grow to approximately 6,500 colleagues today.”

Markus Dolenga, global head of Retail Financial Crime Prevention (FCP) & Operations at ING, overseeing retail operations and financial crime prevention across multiple markets.

For Dolenga, the clearest sign of the organization’s maturity is that global leadership roles can now be based here. “A truly global role can be based anywhere in the world,” he says. “The talent we have developed, our performance track record, the scale of the organization, and the flexibility we provide all demonstrate that a global operation can be led effectively from Manila.”

More importantly, he sees ING Hubs Philippines as a place where people can grow, build expertise across disciplines, and pursue opportunities through a global network, whether their ambitions take them across functions, countries, or entirely new career paths.

On artificial intelligence, all the leaders share a common view: technology raises the ceiling on what teams can achieve, but the real advantage comes from combining it with deep expertise, strong judgment, and a willingness to keep learning.

The experiences of these four leaders show how far a career can grow from Manila. Today, global careers can be built across functions within ING’s international network.

This opportunity extends beyond Manila to the other five ING Hubs locations, where teams are building expertise, taking on greater ownership and assuming broader global responsibilities—each contributing its strengths to ING’s global network.

Whether you're starting your career or ready for your next challenge, ING Hubs Philippines offers opportunities to learn, grow, and make an impact on a global scale. Explore open roles by following ING Hubs Philippines on LinkedIn or visiting inghubsphilippines.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release for ING is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.