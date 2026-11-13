Purpose has no age: Senior workers find meaning and belonging at Jollibee Group

MANILA, Philippines — At 66, Rosalinda Caparanga wanted more than a way to fill her days. She wanted responsibilities of her own, the independence of earning an income, and the satisfaction of contributing through her work.

She found that opportunity at Chowking, where she helps clear tables and keep the dining area in order. For Caparanga, the work offers a reason to stay active and a sense of belonging to a team.

At another Jollibee Group brand, Greenwich, 70-year-old retired overseas Filipino worker Manuel Moran has found his own opportunity to contribute by taking on a job unlike any he had done before. Though their paths into food service are different, both say that work continues to give their lives purpose.

At 66, Chowking worker Rosalinda Caparanga finds purpose in having responsibilities of her own, earning independently, and helping her restaurant team.

The dignity of contributing and staying independent

Before the pandemic, Caparanga sold items from home. She later spent much of her time taking her grandson to and from school. When he grew older and began spending full days in class, she found herself with more time and a growing desire to return to work.

She learned about employment opportunities for senior citizens at different Jollibee Group brands while renewing her senior citizen ID at Manila City Hall. After getting information through PESO, she decided to apply. Her experience shows how access to job opportunities can help older Filipinos continue participating in the workplace.

Caparanga is among the senior citizens benefiting from Jollibee Group’s Inclusive Employment Program, which has provided work opportunities to more than 1,000 senior citizens and persons with disabilities since its launch in 2019. Implemented through partnerships with local government units, the initiative enables qualified individuals to take on customer relations and other front-of-house roles across participating Jollibee Group restaurants. In 2025 alone, the program welcomed 285 senior citizens, recognizing the experience, dedication, and warmth they bring to restaurant teams. Aligned with Jollibee Group’s Joy for Tomorrow sustainability agenda, the initiative reflects how inclusive employment can strengthen workplaces while giving older Filipinos opportunities to remain empowered, connected, and valued.

For Caparanga, earning her own money is an important part of maintaining her independence.

“Malaki rin po ang naitutulong. Mayroon akong mga bayarin, kaya kailangan ko rin talagang kumita. Nahihiya rin akong umasa sa mga anak ko, kaya gusto kong magtrabaho,” Caparanga said.

(“It helps a lot. I have bills to pay, so I really need to earn as well. I also don’t want to depend on my children, which is why I want to work.”)

Her family was initially concerned about her age, but she was determined to take on responsibilities that would keep her engaged and moving.

“Noong una, ayaw nila kasi matanda na raw ako. Pero sabi ko, gusto kong may obligasyon ako at may oras na kailangan kong kumilos. Exercise na rin iyon para lumakas pa ako,” she shared.

(“At first, they didn’t want me to because they said I was already old. But I told them I wanted to have a responsibility and a reason to keep moving. It is also a form of exercise that helps me stay strong.”)

With no previous food-service experience, Caparanga learned by watching the people around her and concentrating on the tasks assigned to her. She has also built connections with coworkers and customers. When other senior citizens ask about employment opportunities, she points them to City Hall and PESO so they can inquire for themselves and apply for jobs at the different Jollibee Group brands.

A new role, the same desire to make a difference

Retired OFW Manuel Moran, 70, took on his first food-service role at Greenwich to keep learning and make a meaningful contribution.

For Moran, returning to work had less to do with financial need than with finding a meaningful way to use his time. After years of working overseas in accounting, operations, and logistics, he wanted to see what else he could still offer.

He initially hoped to become a tourist guide through an initiative for senior citizens in Manila. Instead, he was offered a chance to try food service at Greenwich. It was an unfamiliar field, and he initially questioned whether he could handle its demands.

Once on the job, he learned to stay alert, maintain cleanliness, and carefully handle items used in serving food. What mattered to him was making a real contribution to the team.

“Sabi ko sa sarili ko, I have to prove myself. Ayokong maging liability; gusto kong maging asset at may maitutulong talaga ako,” Moran said.

(“I told myself, I have to prove myself. I don’t want to be a liability; I want to be an asset and make a real contribution.”)

The experience has also given him opportunities to keep learning, challenge himself, and spend time productively alongside people from a younger generation.

Different generations, shared contribution

For both Caparanga and Moran, joining a restaurant team meant learning new routines from people around them. Caparanga speaks warmly of her coworkers, while Moran says the support of younger colleagues helped him feel accepted even though he had initially wondered how he would fit in.

“Memorable sa akin iyong respect at acceptance nila simula nang pumasok ako rito. Iba ang samahan. Kahit mas bata sila sa akin, naramdaman ko talaga iyong support,” Moran said.

(“What stands out to me is the respect and acceptance they have shown me since I started here. There is a different kind of camaraderie. Even though they are younger than me, I really felt their support.”)

Their experiences show the value of working across generations. Younger colleagues help make an unfamiliar workplace welcoming; senior team members, in turn, take on daily responsibilities, contribute to customer service and restaurant upkeep, and bring with them the experience and perspective developed over years of life and work. The relationship is built on practical teamwork and mutual respect.

For Moran, that is why older people deserve to be seen for what they are still capable of doing and sharing.

“Marami sa aming seniors ang may kakayahan at mayroon pang maiaambag. May mga experience kami na puwede pa naming ma-share. At para sa marami, hindi lang ito tungkol sa financial need; mahalaga rin na may meaningful na pagkakaabalahan,” Moran said.

(“Many of us seniors are still capable and still have something to contribute. We have experiences that we can share. And for many, this is not only about financial need; it is also important to have something meaningful to do.”)

Caparanga has found dignity in earning independently and being counted on. Moran has discovered that, even at 70, a new role can be an opportunity to learn and give something back. Both are contributing alongside colleagues of different ages, each with something to offer.

Their stories are a reminder that purpose, learning, and the ability to contribute have no age limit.

Editor’s Note: This press release for Jollibee Group is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.