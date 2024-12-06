^

Supplements

Jollibee Group brands bag 11 awards at 2024 Marketing Excellence Awards

The Philippine Star
December 6, 2024 | 4:00pm
Jollibee Group brands bag 11 awards at 2024 Marketing Excellence Awards
Mang Inasal wins a total of six awards, including gold for #MangInasalAt20: The 20th Anniversary Digital and PR Campaign (Excellence in Anniversary Marketing), silver for Mang Inasal Creators' Circle (Excellence in Influencer/KOLs Marketing) and National Halo-halo Blowout (Excellence in Customer Engagement), and bronze for the MAS Juicy Campaign (Excellence in Integrated Marketing).

MANILA, Philippines — With two gold, five silver, and four bronze trophies, Jollibee Group and its brands emerged as one of the big winners at the 4th edition of the Marketing Excellence Awards (MEA) in the Philippines.

The Jollibee Group brands, including Mang Inasal, Chowking and Greenwich, have captivated the judges with various innovative marketing campaigns and took home 11 trophies during the recent Marketing Excellence Awards Gala Night.

"We’re thrilled to have received 11 Marketing Excellence Awards this year! This speaks to our brands' hard work and dedication, great collaboration across teams, and customer-centric focus. Congratulations to all the teams and individuals behind the campaigns. We hope this continues to fuel our passion and commitment to deliver creativity and value in everything we do," said Jollibee Group Philippines CEO Joseph Tanbuntiong.

A big win

Chowking’s Halo-halo Land campaign wins silver in the Excellence in Experiential Marketing category at the 4th Marketing Excellence Awards. The team also receives silver in the Excellence in Event Marketing category for their Tikman ang Kulay ng Pasko campaign and bronze in the Excellence in Viral Marketing category for their Tikman ang Bagong Sarap campaign.

The Marketing Excellence Awards is organized by Marketing Interactive, which aims to celebrate and recognize the outstanding marketing campaigns in the Philippines. With an extensive array of 42 diverse categories, three winners emerged each and took home the gold, silver, and bronze trophies. The recipients of the Gold awards serve as the benchmark for marketing excellence, honoring innovative and impactful campaigns that have set the Gold standard.

The winners were chosen by an independent judging panel comprised of high-caliber, industry experts from reputable brands, who specifically looked for exceptional problem, solution, delivery and performance in every submitted entry.

Mang Inasal's #MangInasalAt20: The 20th Anniversary Digital and PR Campaign won the gold award for Excellence in Anniversary Marketing whereas Jollibee Group's Corporate Communications and Jollibee Group Foundation's Farmer Entrepreneurship Program Media Farm Tour have also won the gold award for Excellence in Communications/Public Relations.

Mang Inasal Creators' Circle and National Halo-halo Blowout bagged the silver award for Excellence in Influencer/KOLs Marketing and Excellence in Customer Engagement, respectively. Chowking’s Tikman ang Kulay ng Pasko and Halo-halo Land also took home silver trophies for Excellence in Event Marketing and Excellence in Experiential Marketing categories, respectively.

Greenwich’s Marketing Head Ali De Torres came home victorious after being hailed as the silver awardee in the Marketing Leader of the Year category
Mang Inasal’s Marketing Head Allan C. Tan took home the bronze awardee in the Marketing Leader of the Year category

The brands also took home the bronze award for the following categories: Excellence in Integrated Marketing (Mang Inasal’s MAS Juicy Campaign) and Excellence in Viral Marketing (Chowking’s Tikman ang Bagong Sarap campaign).

In the Marketing Leader of the Year category, Mang Inasal marketing head Allan Tan and Greenwich marketing head Alizon de Torres were awarded bronze and silver, respectively.

Finally, Mang Inasal's marketing team won the bronze award in the Marketing Team of the Year category.

Aside from the above wins, several of Chowking’s campaigns have also been finalist under several categories: Excellence in Brand Awareness and Excellence in Brand Strategy for the Buksan ang Siopao Sarap campaign; Excellence in Gaming and Excellence in Influencer/KOLs Marketing for the GG#ChaoFanalo campaign; and Excellence in Social Media Marketing for their New & Improved: Bagong Social ng Chowking initiative.

Jollibee Group Corporate Communications and Jollibee Group Foundation’s 2023 Farmer Entrepreneurship Program Media Farm Tour won gold in the Excellence in Communications/Public Relations category.

Meanwhile, Mang Inasal’s other campaigns have also become finalists in several other categories, including Excellence in Advertising for Project Corlys, Excellence in Content Marketing for the #ILoveMangInasal Content Marketing campaign, Excellence in Launch Marketing for the Hei Hei campaign, and Excellence in Viral Marketing for Dwight Howard's Love for Mang Inasal.

“These awards are the result of our team's hard work to create campaigns that truly connect with our customers. I believe this recognition will inspire us to keep raising the bar for excellence, creativity, and strategic vision in our company and brand teams,” said Jollibee Group global chief marketing officer David Beal.

 

Editor's Note: This press release for Jollibee Group is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

AWARDS

JOLLIBEE GROUP FOUNDATION
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
OPPO Find X8 Series with ColorOS 15 to launch globally
November 11, 2024 - 5:30pm

OPPO Find X8 Series with ColorOS 15 to launch globally

November 11, 2024 - 5:30pm
Smart device brand OPPO will launch Find X8 Series and ColorOS 15 at a global launch event, set to take place on November...
Supplements
fbtw
Make this Christmas the Pasko-est celebration with Jollibee Chickenjoy!
November 11, 2024 - 5:11pm

Make this Christmas the Pasko-est celebration with Jollibee Chickenjoy!

November 11, 2024 - 5:11pm
Christmas is truly a one-of-a-kind celebration in the Philippines. As the special day approaches, Filipinos pour their hearts...
Supplements
fbtw
Tackling child micronutrient deficiencies: a continuing, urgent challenge
November 7, 2024 - 5:59pm

Tackling child micronutrient deficiencies: a continuing, urgent challenge

November 7, 2024 - 5:59pm
In observing National Food Fortification Day this month, it is only fitting to think about how MND leaves lasting scars by...
Supplements
fbtw
Lindela hosts biggest travel anniversary in the Philippines
November 5, 2024 - 2:00pm

Lindela hosts biggest travel anniversary in the Philippines

November 5, 2024 - 2:00pm
Lindela Travel and Tours recently celebrated its 12th anniversary with an extraordinary event that united people from around...
Supplements
fbtw
Government starts sending aid, spearheading rescue operations in Bicol
October 30, 2024 - 4:00pm

Government starts sending aid, spearheading rescue operations in Bicol

October 30, 2024 - 4:00pm
Amid the onslaught of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on October 25, the government, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with