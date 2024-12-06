Jollibee Group brands bag 11 awards at 2024 Marketing Excellence Awards

Mang Inasal wins a total of six awards, including gold for #MangInasalAt20: The 20th Anniversary Digital and PR Campaign (Excellence in Anniversary Marketing), silver for Mang Inasal Creators' Circle (Excellence in Influencer/KOLs Marketing) and National Halo-halo Blowout (Excellence in Customer Engagement), and bronze for the MAS Juicy Campaign (Excellence in Integrated Marketing).

MANILA, Philippines — With two gold, five silver, and four bronze trophies, Jollibee Group and its brands emerged as one of the big winners at the 4th edition of the Marketing Excellence Awards (MEA) in the Philippines.

The Jollibee Group brands, including Mang Inasal, Chowking and Greenwich, have captivated the judges with various innovative marketing campaigns and took home 11 trophies during the recent Marketing Excellence Awards Gala Night.

"We’re thrilled to have received 11 Marketing Excellence Awards this year! This speaks to our brands' hard work and dedication, great collaboration across teams, and customer-centric focus. Congratulations to all the teams and individuals behind the campaigns. We hope this continues to fuel our passion and commitment to deliver creativity and value in everything we do," said Jollibee Group Philippines CEO Joseph Tanbuntiong.

A big win

Chowking’s Halo-halo Land campaign wins silver in the Excellence in Experiential Marketing category at the 4th Marketing Excellence Awards. The team also receives silver in the Excellence in Event Marketing category for their Tikman ang Kulay ng Pasko campaign and bronze in the Excellence in Viral Marketing category for their Tikman ang Bagong Sarap campaign.

The Marketing Excellence Awards is organized by Marketing Interactive, which aims to celebrate and recognize the outstanding marketing campaigns in the Philippines. With an extensive array of 42 diverse categories, three winners emerged each and took home the gold, silver, and bronze trophies. The recipients of the Gold awards serve as the benchmark for marketing excellence, honoring innovative and impactful campaigns that have set the Gold standard.

The winners were chosen by an independent judging panel comprised of high-caliber, industry experts from reputable brands, who specifically looked for exceptional problem, solution, delivery and performance in every submitted entry.

Mang Inasal's #MangInasalAt20: The 20th Anniversary Digital and PR Campaign won the gold award for Excellence in Anniversary Marketing whereas Jollibee Group's Corporate Communications and Jollibee Group Foundation's Farmer Entrepreneurship Program Media Farm Tour have also won the gold award for Excellence in Communications/Public Relations.

Mang Inasal Creators' Circle and National Halo-halo Blowout bagged the silver award for Excellence in Influencer/KOLs Marketing and Excellence in Customer Engagement, respectively. Chowking’s Tikman ang Kulay ng Pasko and Halo-halo Land also took home silver trophies for Excellence in Event Marketing and Excellence in Experiential Marketing categories, respectively.

Greenwich’s Marketing Head Ali De Torres came home victorious after being hailed as the silver awardee in the Marketing Leader of the Year category

Mang Inasal’s Marketing Head Allan C. Tan took home the bronze awardee in the Marketing Leader of the Year category

The brands also took home the bronze award for the following categories: Excellence in Integrated Marketing (Mang Inasal’s MAS Juicy Campaign) and Excellence in Viral Marketing (Chowking’s Tikman ang Bagong Sarap campaign).

In the Marketing Leader of the Year category, Mang Inasal marketing head Allan Tan and Greenwich marketing head Alizon de Torres were awarded bronze and silver, respectively.

Finally, Mang Inasal's marketing team won the bronze award in the Marketing Team of the Year category.

Aside from the above wins, several of Chowking’s campaigns have also been finalist under several categories: Excellence in Brand Awareness and Excellence in Brand Strategy for the Buksan ang Siopao Sarap campaign; Excellence in Gaming and Excellence in Influencer/KOLs Marketing for the GG#ChaoFanalo campaign; and Excellence in Social Media Marketing for their New & Improved: Bagong Social ng Chowking initiative.

Jollibee Group Corporate Communications and Jollibee Group Foundation’s 2023 Farmer Entrepreneurship Program Media Farm Tour won gold in the Excellence in Communications/Public Relations category.

Meanwhile, Mang Inasal’s other campaigns have also become finalists in several other categories, including Excellence in Advertising for Project Corlys, Excellence in Content Marketing for the #ILoveMangInasal Content Marketing campaign, Excellence in Launch Marketing for the Hei Hei campaign, and Excellence in Viral Marketing for Dwight Howard's Love for Mang Inasal.

“These awards are the result of our team's hard work to create campaigns that truly connect with our customers. I believe this recognition will inspire us to keep raising the bar for excellence, creativity, and strategic vision in our company and brand teams,” said Jollibee Group global chief marketing officer David Beal.

Editor's Note: This press release for Jollibee Group is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.