Partner with an industry leader: Become a Caltex commercial and industrial lubricants distributor today

November 18, 2024 | 11:50am
Chevron Philippines Inc., the marketer of the renowned Caltex brand, is looking for four strategic business partners in select areas across the country.

MANILA, Philippines — Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), the marketer of the renowned Caltex brand, is looking for four strategic business partners in select areas across the country. These partners will serve as commercial and industrial (C&I) lubricants distributors targeting key industries such as transport, construction, mining, manufacturing, power, and marine and fishing.

We are seeking one experienced business partner for each region:

  • Central Luzon
  • CALABARZON and MIMAROPA
  • Zamboanga Peninsula
  • Western Visayas (Negros and Panay)

These partners will be the backbone of CPI’s new network and help deliver world-class distribution services including extensive coverage, timely deliveries and exceptional customer support to meet the demands of the abovementioned key sectors.

With over 90 years of presence in the Philippines, CPI offers a comprehensive range of high-performance lubricants under the Caltex brand, tailored to meet the demanding needs of commercial and industrial sectors. Our product lineup features the renowned Delo diesel engine oils and gear oils, as well as specialized industrial lubricants and greases, all designed to ensure optimal performance for heavy machinery and transport fleets in challenging environments.

 

To explore this exciting opportunity, please submit a Letter of Intent and your company profile on or before November 30 to our customer service email: [email protected]. For inquiries, you may contact (02) 8867-7710 or (02) 7793-7600.

Editor's Note: This press release for Caltex is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

CALTEX

CHEVRON
