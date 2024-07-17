Cocogen wins at the Insurance Asia Awards 2024

Cocogen President and CEO David Roy Padin, First Vice President Paolo Somera and Corporate Secretary Rhett Gaerlan represented Cocogen Insurance during the awards night.

MANILA, Philippines — As a testament to its unwavering commitment to the industry, Cocogen Insurance Inc. received two recognitions from the Insurance Asia Awards 2024.

Cocogen was hailed as the Domestic General Insurer of the Year for the Philippines and bagged the New Product Innovation of the Year for HackGuard Personal Cyber Insurance.

President and CEO David Roy Padin, together with First Vice President for Corporate Finance and Strategy Division Atty. Paolo Somera and Corporate Secretary Atty. Rhett Gaerlan, received the trophy during the awards night held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Center in Singapore, July 9.

“At Cocogen Insurance, we aspire to transcend the conventional role of an insurance provider. Our vision is not only to be the top of mind and trusted ally during uncertainties, but we also strive to be part of the solution to societal issues we have today,” Padin stated in his acceptance speech.

Cocogen remains committed to provide innovative insurance solutions for the Filipino people. In recent years, the company launched new products relevant to the current demands for pets and cyber transactions. Aiming to be part of the solution in addressing the prevalence of cyberbullying in the Philippines, Cocogen included this as one of the coverage benefits of HackGuard.

Moreover, to help address the issue on the Philippines being number one in the World Risk Index (WRI) in 2023, Cocogen became the first non-life insurance company in the Philippines to be a member of ARISE Philippines, the private sector arm of United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR).

Cocogen is committed to the initiatives of both institutions as an avenue in improving disaster resiliency and sustainable business practices in the Philippine setting.

“These accolades serve as a constant reminder of Cocogen’s duty to foster innovation in the industry and make an impact on the lives of its insureds. Cocogen will continue to be COmmitted, COmpassionate and GENuine in making a difference in the Philippines,” shared Somera.

