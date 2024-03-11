FFCCCII at 70: 'dugong Tsino, pusong Pinoy' – a legacy of commerce, philanthropy and progress

As it celebrates its 70th anniversary, FFCCCII reaffirms its commitment to furthering economic and social progress in the Philippines through entrepreneurship and charities.

MANILA, Philippines — For over 1,000 years, the relationship between the Philippines and ethnic Chinese entrepreneurs has consistently been defined by trade, cultural exchange, social harmony and mutual growth. In the 21st century, the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) stands as a testament to this enduring legacy.

FFCCCII officials are led by philanthropist and industrialist Dr. Cecilio Pedro as president. He personally coined the anniversary theme “Dugong Tsino, Pusong Pinoy” (of Chinese blood but with the heart of a Filipino). The theme expresses the unique identity of Filipinos of Chinese heritage who are committed to help Philippine economic and social development.

Trade and philanthropy

Beyond dynamic commerce, FFCCCII and its 170 Filipino-Chinese chambers nationwide have always been at the forefront of philanthropy and diverse charities. This is in accordance with traditional Confucian moral values of ren in Mandarin or jin in Hokkien, which mean “benevolence” or “humaneness,” and yi in Mandarin or gi in Hokkien, which means “righteousness.”

The charities FFCCCII supports combine trade with initiatives that have contributed to the well-being of Filipino communities in all regions of the Philippines for generations. The organization’s dedication to sustaining this harmonious blend highlights its deep understanding of the essential connection between economic success and social welfare.

In fact, FFCCCII’s initiatives extend far beyond boardrooms. Their reach continues into the heart of socio-civic and philanthropic causes. Through various projects, the organization has demonstrated a commitment to addressing the societal needs of the whole Philippines.

Through this commitment, FFCCCII embodies the spirit of its 70th anniversary theme. Majority of FFCCCII’s members are full-fledged Filipino citizens with Chinese heritage. All of them contribute to the social development of the Philippines.

Nurturing a globally competitive economy; promoting economic diplomacy

In its seven decades of existence, FFCCCII has consistently championed efforts to elevate the Philippines into a globally competitive economy. Through strategic partnerships, innovative business approaches, high productivity, and a commitment to excellence, the Federation hopes to help uplift the Filipino nation onto the international economic stage.

Consistently, FFCCCII strives to promote economic diplomacy with the rest of the world, including the Philippines’ ASEAN neighbors, China, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, US and Europe. On the occasion of its 70th anniversary celebration, FFCCCII invited numerous foreign business delegations to visit the Philippines.

FFCCCII’s Operation Barrio Schools: Donating 6,200 public school buildings

Embracing the principles of sustainability, FFCCCII actively promotes inclusive economic growth. By fostering initiatives that benefit a wide spectrum of society, the federation underscores the belief that true economic progress is achieved when no one is left behind.

Demonstrating this belief is FFCCCII’s Operation Barrio Schools. Began in the 1960s, this socio-civic project encourages Filipino-Chinese entrepreneurs to donate public school buildings to economically disadvantaged and mostly far-flung rural areas throughout the Philippines.

So far, FFCCCII has donated 6,200 public school buildings, making Operation Barrio Schools the country’s biggest philanthropic project of its kind, so far. It stands as a tangible testament to the organization’s dedication to providing good quality public education for Filipino youth.

Volunteerism in action

Filipino-Chinese volunteer fire brigades

Over the decades, FFCCCII has proven that volunteerism knows no bounds even in times of crisis. By supporting Filipino-Chinese volunteer fire brigades nationwide, the federation has demonstrated a commitment to community safety and resilience in the face of adversity.

The Filipino-Chinese business community’s volunteer fire brigades assist all victims of fires and other calamities in the Philippines regardless of their ethnic or socio-economic backgrounds.

Calamity relief efforts

FFCCCII’s philanthropic spirit shines brightly in times of natural calamities. Through generous donations and strategic relief efforts, the organization rouses the Filipino-Chinese community to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with all Filipinos during challenging moments.

Advocating socio-economic reforms

FFCCCII recognizes that for the Philippines to attain true progress, there must be continuous advocating for meaningful socio-economic reforms. Through collaborative efforts with various sectors, the federation works towards creating a conducive environment for sustainable development, ensuring lasting benefits for the Filipino nation.

Recently, at the annual Prospects Forum of the Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines (FOCAP), Pedro served as one of the speakers, the only business leader from the private sector. In his talk, he articulated 12 socio-economic reforms needed for sustainable and inclusive Philippine economic growth.

On its 70th anniversary, FFCCCII upholds its theme of “Dugong Tsino, Pusong Pinoy.” It stands unwavering in its commitment to economic prosperity, social welfare and the betterment of the Philippines.