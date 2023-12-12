P99 AnniverSAYA blowout, all set today, December 12

Coco, Dimples, Jane, Melai and more stars celebrate Mang Inasal’s 20th anniversary

MANILA, Philippines — Coco Martin, Dimples Romana, Jane de Leon and Melai Cantiveros with kids top-billed the #MangInasalAt20 AnniverSAYA celebration recently held at Robinsons Place Manila.

Mang Inasal, the Philippines’ Grill Expert, capped its yearlong anniversary in a “phygital” Ihaw-Sarap, Unli-Saya party with its customers through a program that was livestreamed for netizens worldwide.

“Our 20th anniversary celebration is a tribute to all our customers who have been part of our many milestones and supported us over the past 20 years," said Mang Inasal president Mike Castro.

“Let us enjoy the Ihaw-Sarap food and Unli-Saya experience which we will continue to serve everyone in the next 20 years.”

Mommy and Daddy Diaries PH, Queenay, Fumiya and Mikee Reyes

Apart from Coco, Dimples, Jane and Melai with kids Mela and Stela, other guests who attended were Mikee “Tito Mikee” Reyes, Queenay, Fumiya and Ciara and Vlad Magallanes of Mommy and Daddy Diaries PH.

During the program, Mang Inasal announced the lucky 80 Mang Inasal customers who won 20 Samsung 50-inch Crystal UHD Smart TVs, 20 iPad 10th Generation, 20 iPhone 14 units and 20 Mang Inasal gift certificates worth P5,000 each.

Mang Inasal president Mike Castro and marketing head Allan Tan turn over the donation of Mang Inasal to Jollibee Group Foundation

Jollibee Group Foundation also received the donation of Mang Inasal to support for the enhancement of post-harvest facilities of AGAP farmers of Daraitan and Ahon sa Hirap Inc. ensuring their continued supply of ginger to Mang Inasal.

The #MangInasalAt20 AnniverSAYA Blowout is treating customers today (December 12), as Mang Inasal offers its customers nationwide a one-day AnniverSAYA Blowout with Chicken Inasal Large Paa or Pecho with rice for only P99. Enjoy savings of up to P52!

Want more Mang Inasal exclusives NOW? Visit www.manginasal.com for the latest news, https://manginasaldelivery.com.ph for delivery deals, and follow Mang Inasal on social media for more Ihaw-Sarap and Unli-Saya updates!

