AIA-led auction raises over P1 million for ICanServe Foundation

The Philippine Star
May 31, 2024 | 1:00pm
English Premier League professional football club Tottenham Hotspur at their matchup against Luton Town

MANILA, Philippines — AIA Philippines (formerly AIA Philam Life), in partnership with its parent company AIA Group, the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group, and English Premier League professional football club Tottenham Hotspur, recently auctioned off signed team shirts which were worn by team members during their #AIAGoalForGood charity matchup against Luton Town.

The shirt, which featured a bespoke ICanServe Foundation emblem instead of the AIA logo, fetched over P1 million for the benefit of ICanServe Foundation, an advocacy group of breast cancer survivors and volunteers in the Philippines. The foundation was chosen by AIA Philippines as the auction beneficiary.

“We’re proud to have raised over P1 million that will benefit the ICanServe Foundation’s programs. Our support for this organization and their efforts brings to life our Purpose of helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives,” shared Melissa Henson, the chief marketing officer of AIA Philippines who also oversees the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts.

AIA Philippines has a long-standing partnership with the ICanServe Foundation. Among its initiatives are breast cancer control programs co-created with local governments, the promotion of early breast cancer detection, access to accurate diagnosis and timely treatment, survivorship care, palliative care, hospice care and patient navigation.

“Thank you, AIA Philippines, for your continued support for ICanServe,” said Nikoy De Guzman, president of ICanServe Foundation. “These funds will go a long way in supporting the various initiatives of the foundation, giving us much-needed resources to spread information and hope in the fight against breast cancer.”

Aside from supporting the ICanServe Foundation, AIA Philippines is also leading its own breast cancer initiative through the Hope for the Breast program, which offers free breast cancer screening to various communities in Metro Manila.

 

Editor's Note: This press release for AIA Philippines is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

