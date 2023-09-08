Meralco’s first-ever Giga Summit to bring in global experts on nuclear power

The three-day event aims to become a platform for exchanging insights, shaping power and energy trends, and sharing best practices.

Discussions to focus on sustainable energy, energy management and smart metering

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Power Academy is hosting the first-ever Giga Summit on Sustainable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Future Grid.

Scheduled to take place from September 11 to 13 at The Fifth at Rockwell in Makati City, the three-day event aims to foster knowledge exchange among industry leaders, policymakers and experts from across the globe and become a platform for exchanging insights, shaping power and energy trends, and sharing best practices.

The Sustainable Energy discussions on the first day will revolve around accelerating the transition toward cleaner and more progressive sources of energy that benefit both people and the planet.

This will feature nuclear power experts including Canada-based Filipino nuclear scientist Dr. Francisco “Ike” Dimayuga of Atomic Energy of Canada Limited, Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation EVP Roland Backhaus, University of California – Berkeley director of international partnerships for College of Engineering Dr. Matthew Sherburne, and University of Illinois Urbana – Champaign director of Illinois Microreactor Research and Development Center Dr. Caleb Brooks.

“Giga Summit will serve as an avenue to spark relevant discussions on the role of next-generation technologies in our transition toward stable and sustainable energy supply. With the growing interest on nuclear power, our invited experts will shed light on the opportunities and exciting developments in the area of small and micro modular reactors and share experiential learnings that will be relevant as we put forward plans to utilize these technologies,” Meralco EVP and COO, and MPA vice chairman Ronnie Aperocho said.

The second day of the summit will cover energy efficiency with sessions that will delve into the various ways to optimize energy consumption; while the third day will tackle future grid with discussions on fast-tracking the development and integration of advanced metering infrastructure to meet the growing demand for a smarter and more resilient energy infrastructure.

Also joining the summit are distinguished energy industry experts from both the government and private sector including the Department of Energy, Energy Regulatory Commission, Meralco, ASEAN Centre for Energy, Commonwealth Edison Co., Korea Electric Power Corporation and Plasma Kinetics, among others.

Interested participants may register at www.meralcopoweracademy.org or email [email protected].#

