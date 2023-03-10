PAGCOR’s Photo Contest 2023 is now open for entries

This year's theme, “Sa’n Tayo Next?”, aims to showcase the unadulterated, yet equally beautiful places in the Philippines with tourism potential. Photo entries must depict underrated or not-so famous spots in the country with the potential to become major tourist hubs.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Photography Contest 2023 officially started on February 15.

With the theme, “Sa’n Tayo Next?” the competition aims to highlight under-the-radar, yet beautiful places in the Philippines with the potential to become tourist destinations. Photo entries must depict underrated spots in the country that could be developed into major tourist hubs.

PAGCOR's assistant vice president for corporate communications Carmelita Valdez encourages photography enthusiasts, newbies and professional lensmen to join the contest which runs until July 31.

“This is your chance to show amazing destinations in the Philippines that are not yet widely known and often visited. It will not only give travelers more options to explore, but it will also help boost tourism in that area, which will later provide sources of livelihood to locals,” she said.

To join, participants must register and submit their entries through the contest website https://www.pagcor.ph/photocon2023. They need to provide the required information and upload the necessary documents to complete the registration. Photographs to be submitted must be in landscape (horizontal orientation) format.

The contest has two categories: Conventional, which includes photos taken using traditional or conventional cameras like Single Lens Reflex (SLR) or Digital SLR, compact cameras and the like; and Mobile or photos taken using mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, drone-mounted cameras and action cameras.

“We allow only a maximum of two entries from each participant. Individuals have the option to submit two photos either under the Conventional category or the Mobile category or submit one photo for the Conventional and one for the Mobile category,” Valdez added.

Valdez also reminded the participants to register under the regional group where they are residing such as Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, or Mindanao. They will be required to upload a valid ID with address as proof of residency. However, they can still submit photos taken elsewhere in the Philippines regardless of their residence’s location.

“We will screen the entries carefully. Photos sent to the wrong group will be automatically disqualified. The entries must also be taken within the period Aug. 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023 only,” Valdez explained.

Cash prizes await the 24 grand winners of the contest—P80,000 each for the 12 winners under the Conventional category, and P35,000 each for the 12 winners under the Mobile category. Another P10,000 will also be awarded to the “Most Liked Photos” under each category.

The PAGCOR Photography Contest 2023 is open to all Filipino nationals who are at least 18 years old as of February 15.

For information, visit www.pagcor.ph or follow PAGCOR’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/pagcor.ph).