One Lancaster Park to offer city-meets-nature experience to residents

One Lancaster Park is a 15-tower mid-rise condominium project with almost 200 premium units per tower. It is developed by Famtech Properties, Inc., a joint venture between property innovator PH1 World Developers, Inc. and housing developer Property Company of Friends, Inc. (ProFriends)

MANILA, Philippines — The hustle and bustle of city life encourages home buyers to always be on the lookout for spaces that can give the balance of both city and suburban living. They seek places where a healthy and relaxing environment and the convenience of the metro can come in one.

One Lancaster Park (OLP) combines the convenience of metro living and the open-air feel of suburban living. Nestled in a 10-hectare area in Lancaster New City, Imus, Cavite, OLP aims to bring green living closer to Metro Manila with its promise of “metro living with nature.”

“Nowadays, customers not only want a safe space to live in, they also prefer a cleaner and greener environment that is still accessible to the metro. One Lancaster Park is the all-in-one development for these discerning homebuyers,” said Famtech Properties, Inc. President Ma. Gigi Alcantara.

Unique selling point: Metro living with nature

OLP counts its location as a major advantage. According to Lamudi, home buyers are turning to Cavite because of the comfort of township living. The exclusive community has a diverse range of quality homes built for every family size. It welcomes upgraders seeking a more secure, comfortable, and peaceful environment for themselves and their loved ones.

OLP provides a safe, comfortable, and eco-friendly environment suitable to the needs of home buyers. The project will include a 7-hectare open area dedicated to the development of a central park for different types of activities, and amenities such as pools, courts and family zones surrounded by lush green trees.

Accessibility to and from the Metro

OLP provides accessibility to nearby groceries, shopping malls and other essential establishments. It is less than an hour away from Metro Manila and with multiple access roads such as Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), and South Luzon Expressway via MCX-Daang Hari Exit.

The Lancaster New City Link Bus System also provides residents with ease of commute as it stops right in front of One Lancaster Park. It connects to multiple locations in Cavite and to the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX).

Famtech aims to be at the forefront of innovative, family-centric developments by using advanced engineering and technology. It will be built by leading Filipino engineering and infrastructure innovator Megawide Construction Corporation.

One Lancaster Park Tower 1 is expected to be completed by the 1st quarter of 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.onelancasterpark.com.ph or send a message via Facebook @oneLancasterparkofficial. You may also call 09178488246 or visit their showroom located at The Square Lancaster New City, Advincula Avenue, Imus City, Cavite.