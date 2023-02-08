A new treatment for patients with blood cancer: how it works

MANILA, Philippines — For years, cancer research and treatment has vastly improved. From medical procedures to medicinal therapies, the ways we view cancer have changed, thanks to the advancement in both medical and technological standards.

With regards to blood cancers, patients now can look forward to a better—and more effective—therapy through Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell Therapy, a major breakthrough in treating complex blood diseases.

Dr. Mya Hae Tha Dawn, a hematologist at Parkway Cancer Centre in Singapore, explained how the CAR T-cell Therapy can bring patients new hope in treating blood diseases.

Addressing blood cancers in the Philippines

Cancer is considered one of the leading causes of death in many countries, including the Philippines. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (Philippines) reported that in 2020 alone, 5,795 new patients were diagnosed with leukemia and 4,370 deaths in the same year.

Leukemia, in particular, is one of the top 10 common cancers in the Philippines, placing ninth and accounting for about 3.8% of the total cancer incidence in the country.

Blood diseases like leukemia, lymphoma or multiple myeloma, among others, aren’t easily detected in patients. Dr. Dawn, however, said that some simple modifications in one’s lifestyle can help prevent the onset of deadly diseases.

“Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can increase the general risk of cancer. Leading an active healthy lifestyle can reduce the overall risk of cancer. Early screening and seeking the medical advice from relevant specialist will increase the chance of cure when one suffers from a blood cancer,” Dr. Dawn explained.

Dr. Dawn also has one general advice for those looking out for their health: if you don’t feel well, see a doctor.

It doesn’t necessarily need to be a hematologist nor an oncologist. It can start with a general check-up with a family doctor. Tests and some particular screenings will be done afterwards. From here, if some abnormalities in your blood cells are detected, you can start visiting a specialist.

How the CAR T-Cell Therapy works

CAR T-Cell Therapy was borne out of research in recent years within the hematology and oncology communities. This revolutionary treatment has definitely changed the way we view and treat cancer. So how does it work?

CAR T-Cell Therapy is a form of immunotherapy that works by genetically engineering a patient’s immune cells to help them fight cancer. The patient’s immune cells, or T-cells, are modified by adding the specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) gene to the T-cells which allows the modified cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

“These recent advances can go into very detailed analyses of the cells at a genetic level. So [we’re] not just looking at the cells and see whether they look normal or not. But we go all the way into the cells trying to get the human genetic materials out of the cells like DNA, and then analyze and see whether the genes are abnormal genes,” Dr. Dawn elaborated.

Revolutionary as it is, the CAR T-cell Therapy also gives patients the chance to have a long-term solution to fight cancer by giving the immune system a '"refurbishment"—as the CAR T-cells are living cells that can survive for an indefinite period of time in the body.

Though it cannot be denied that the CAR T-cell Therapy is a big breakthrough for patients who wish to have a chance at improving their health, it’s still not considered as the standard treatment for blood cancer. It’s currently only eligible for patients with certain conditions, such as those with the resistant and/or refractory cases of B-cells Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia and Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma.

The journey through blood diseases

Recent advancements in cancer treatment do not come without obstacles, but it’s an understatement to say that its benefits outweigh the cons for disease-stricken patients.

The CAR T-Cell Therapy is already quite an advancement over the standard treatments against cancer. It is an innovative breakthrough in the field of science, particularly in the study of defeating blood diseases, cancer in general, and the depth of our knowledge about human body cells.



To know more about CAR T-Cell, visit https://www.parkwaycancercentre.com/sg/treatments/car-t-cell-therapy.

For inquiries, please contact Parkway Hospitals Singapore Manila Office at G/F-B, Marco Polo Hotel, Meralco Avenue and Sapphire Street, Ortigas Center, Pasig City 1600, e-mail at [email protected] or call 0917-526-7576.