Ayala Corp. recognized by prestigious think tank for uplifting Filipinos during the pandemic

The Philippine Star
December 6, 2022 | 1:30pm
Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, head of Business Development and Digital Innovation of Ayala Corporation.
MANILA – Ayala Corporation is the only Philippine-based company under the conglomerate category to be included in the inaugural Steward Leadership 25 (SL25), an annual listing of 25 APAC-based organizations that showcased "notable efforts to create a collective better future for stakeholders, society, future generations and the environment."

SL25 cited the critical role played by Ayala Corporation in helping the Philippines withstand the impact of the pandemic. Ayala has deployed over P24 billion for its holistic COVID response, covering employee and customer support packages, construction and capacitation of public health facilities and addressing the urgent needs of the most vulnerable groups.

"Throughout our 188-year history, our portfolio has evolved but what remained constant is our commitment to align the corporation to the developing needs of the Philippine customer, community and country," said Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala, head of Business Development and Digital Innovation of Ayala Corporation.

"It is through this commitment in creating shared value for all stakeholders where we see the corporation increase its value to many people over time, including our employees, the communities that we serve, our partners and our investors and shareholders," he added.

Ayala and 24 other organizations were honored at the Steward Leadership Summit held in Singapore last November 30.
Ayala and 24 other organizations were honored at the Steward Leadership Summit held in Singapore last November 30. These 25 were selected from 95 submissions across the Asia-Pacific region.

These organizations were chosen for their steward leadership strategy and actions in creating sustainable economic value and all 25 organizations hold equal merit.

“It is really heartening to see the efforts and persistence of so many organizations striving to create lasting positive change in the environment and community," said Rajeev Peshawaria, chief executive officer of Stewardship Asia Centre.

"In honoring these 25 inspirational initiatives, our eventual goal is for steward leadership excellence to be the norm instead of the exception, where every firm is committed to establishing a win-win-win outcome for employees, shareholders and society at large,” he added.

SL25 is presented by Stewardship Asia Centre, INSEAD Hoffmann Global Institute for Business and Society, Willis Towers Watson and The Straits Times.

