The Seasons Residences in BGC proves Filipinosâ€™ love for Japanese lifestyle

MANILA, Philippines — As one of the most flourishing financial and lifestyle districts in the Philippines, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) has become a much sought-after location for global and local organizations looking for a dynamic and safe business environment, as well as for discerning people who desire comfort, convenience and security.

This cosmopolitan paradise provides the balance between the hectic energy exuding from its numerous commercial and business establishments and the chill pace inspired by green spaces offering a sanctuary from the urban chaos.

Rising in this area is a metropolitan paradise that is inspired by the dynamic New York City. Dubbed the Grand Central Park, this 10-hectare master-planned community sits at the crossroads where two progressive cities converge, Taguig City and Makati City.

Strategically located at North Bonifacio Global City, the Grand Central Park houses the five-star Grand Hyatt Manila and several upcoming office buildings and shopping hubs—all in a fresh new territory to seamlessly connect people to all things that matter.

Photo Release It is designed to fuse Filipino hospitality with Japanese efficiency, allowing its future residents to experience an elevated lifestyle at the heart of Bonifacio Global City.

At the heart of this prime spot is The Seasons Residences, the country’s first residential project with a distinct Japanese concept.

It is in close proximity to major infrastructure developments such as the BGC-Ortigas Road Link, the Metro Manila Subway System, BGC-NAIA Bus Rapid Transit System, and the Skytrain—monorail link from BGC to Guadalupe, Makati City, offering convenient mobility options to future residents.

The BGC-Ortigas Road Link was recently inaugurated, with the partial opening of the Kalayaan Bridge to motorists. Once completed, the road will have direct access to The Seasons Residences located at 8th Avenue in North BGC.

Named the Best Residential High-Rise Development in the Philippines at the International Property Awards Asia-Pacific, The Seasons Residences continues to be an attractive option for home seekers and investors who want to take advantage of the fast-rising property value in BGC.

Photo Release The development also presents a unique amenity offering: The Guest House. The design is inspired by traditional Japanese architecture and will be made available for lease to relatives and friends of residents.

It is inspired by the four seasons of Japan—Haru (Spring), Natsu (Summer), Aki (Autumn) and Fuyu (Winter)—as it marries Filipino hospitality and sense of community with the Japanese tradition of excellence, innovation, and artistry.

This early, only a few units are left in Haru and Natsu, two of the proposed four towers of The Seasons Residences, as condo buyers and investors are seeing extra value in its distinct Japanese features with elements carefully laid out to create a haven for recreation and relaxation, letting its residents experience the Japanese lifestyle right in their own homes. With Haru and Natsu units selling fast, the third tower is foreseen to be launched soon.

Japanese design efficiency

Photo Release Aki features a bi-level penthouse and one to three bedroom suites with elements carefully laid out to create a haven for recreation and relaxation.

The Seasons Residences offers Japanese design efficiency and technology—from ingenious storage solutions to safety and security devices like earthquake vibration control system, key card access for elevator and main door, and fire detection and alarm system.

It also ensures that homeowners have practically everything they need to remain active or relaxed. It has a modern fitness gym and yoga studio to stay fit; a swimming pool, a karaoke room, and a game room to unwind; a spa and onsen (a Japanese hot spring) to soothe the mind and body; and even a reading lounge, and a music studio to keep creative juices flowing.

To cap it all, the first Mitsukoshi in the country will be located at the podium of the building. The four-story mall will feature a well-curated selection of shops, a supermarket, a food hall, among others.

Photo Release The first Mitsukoshi department store in the country will be located at the podium of The Seasons Residences.

The Seasons Residences is developed by Federal Land Inc., together with Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd., and Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd.

With almost fifty years of experience, Federal Land, a member of GT Capital Holdings and partner of the Metrobank Group, has been consistently redefining the urban landscape as it creates residential homes, commercial and retail spaces, modern office buildings, world-class hotels, and township developments that are built on trust, reliability and integrity.

Be among the first to own a piece of Japan by taking advantage of the few units left, with limited-time discounts and extended payment terms. Visit this website for more information.