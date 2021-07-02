AllHome makes online shopping a breeze

MANILA, Philippines — As we spend more time at home, some of us are picking up new (and old) hobbies to keep our hands busy and productive amid pandemic. One of these is embarking on DIY projects, which gives us the freedom to give the home a makeover. With these projects come the need for materials, tools and furnishings.

Being in the middle of a pandemic, however, going to stores has its challenges. The checkout lines are longer due to physical distancing and establishments are limiting the number of people allowed inside. On top of that, public transportation is limited. Thank goodness for online shopping.

Even before lockdown started, AllHome has provided customers with alternative ways to shop for their home and hardware needs. The one-stop-shop has beefed up its digital platforms, adapting to changes early on.

Here are the four channels where you can get your renovation necessities from AllHome without leaving the comforts of your home.

1. Log on to allhome.com.ph.

The AllHome e-commerce site is a mecca for all your home needs. Browse for appliances, construction materials, tiles, furniture, gadgets, homeware needs, sanitary wares and more on your laptop or phone.

The site also offers tips and inspirations to help you come up with ideas on how to spruce up your space.

2. Avail of their Shop4You personal shopper service through Viber.

AllHome introduced more ways to shop with the Shop4You personal shopper service and its Viber Communities.

Have a chat with your own AllHome Personal Shopper via Viber for your orders.

3. Shop through apps and online marketplaces.

You can also shop for AllHome products through online marketplaces that you might already have installed on your phone like Shopee, Lazada, AllDay, and PayMaya Mall.

This way, you don’t have to create a different account to shop. You can also get your home needs in a flash by purchasing them through on-demand delivery services Pickaroo, GrabMart and MetroMart.

4. Shop virtually with AllHome 360°.

To further improve the online experience, AllHome 360° was introduced. Through this 360-degree virtual walkthrough, you can navigate AllHome stores and pick items.

Click-and-collect counters serve as express lanes to pick up online orders placed via web or Shop4You. There’s also a tangible QR Code push by frontliners to walk-in customers.

Other ways to place your orders, new normal style

Along with these online shopping methods, AllHome also beefed up its in-store e-commerce presence. For those who want to see their products before taking them home, there are available services like the following:

Click and collect counters : An express lane where you can pick up online/shop4you orders.

: An express lane where you can pick up online/shop4you orders. Park and shop : Those who have cars can opt for curb-side pick up or Park and Shop. The Park and Shop concept allows customers to quickly park and grab the things they need from the store without needing to go down. Having direct access to parking spaces, this concept lessens the time spent inside malls for consumers.

: Those who have cars can opt for curb-side pick up or Park and Shop. The Park and Shop concept allows customers to quickly park and grab the things they need from the store without needing to go down. Having direct access to parking spaces, this concept lessens the time spent inside malls for consumers. Self-checkout: AllHome self-service kiosks service customers who prefer less contact as they shop. This lessens interactions between you and cashiers and other personnel. A relatively new feature, AllHome still provides trained staff to assist you as you navigate the self-checkout process.

Your home renovation or improvements should not stop because of the pandemic. It’s actually the best time to do these projects since you’re home most of the time.

Soon, customers can enjoy a brand new shopping experience as it shifts to a progressive web application interface.

A first for the Philippine home industry, this allows smoother browsing and transacting experience on both desktop and mobile.

Find all home essentials in AllHome’s different e-commerce platforms.

For more information, visit www.allhome.com.ph.