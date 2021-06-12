Wilcon Depot launches new store location in Leyte â€“ its 66th store nationwide

Wilcon Depot, the Philippines’ leading home improvement and construction supplies retailer, launched its 66th store nationwide located in Ormoc City, Leyte on June 11, 2021.

Its second branch in the province of Leyte, Wilcon Depot Ormoc is situated at Sitio Haubon, Brgy. Tambulilid, Ormoc City, Leyte and serves as the company’s third retail store to open this year.

The newly-opened store will bring exceptional haven for homeowners and builders alike—offering a wide variety of home improvement and construction supplies ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, and other DIY items.

Everything you need for your home, whether from decorations, home interior upgrades, minor and major renovation projects, designing your space to building your dream home, you can find all these and more at Wilcon Depot. Ormocanons can now explore their new and favorite home shopping destination and shop through the expansive store. Valued Wilcon customers can experience the satisfaction of one-stop home shopping at Wilcon Depot Ormoc daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The successful opening of its newest store was celebrated with the presence of Wilcon Depot President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan and SEVP-COO Rosemarie Bosch-Ong and was graced together with Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez, City Councilor Vincent Rama, and Eco Architect and Interior Designer James Jao for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Ormoc City is a highly urbanized coastal port, which serves as the center for commerce and industry of Western Leyte. With the local government’s numerous infrastructure development projects, the inauguration of the Wilcon Depot Ormoc was very timely and helpful. The new depot store will serve as the Ormocanons partner in their home building and improvement projects.

“After the successful opening of this new branch in Ormoc City, Leyte, all homeowners and builders across the country can expect more store openings to be announced this year in fulfillment of our #FlyingHighto100 store expansion campaign, wherein we aim to have 100 stores nationwide by 2025, barring any unexpected external factors,” Wilcon Depot President and CEO Lorraine Belo-Cincochan said.

Wide product offerings

Wilcon Depot Ormoc offers an endless aisle of home products and solutions. You’ll never run out of options as it provides everything you need for your home. Discover the various in-house and exclusive brands like GROHE and KOHLER Sanitarywares, FRANKE Kitchen Systems, POZZI Bathroom Solutions, Sanitarywares, Whirlpool Bathtubs, Ceramics, and Shower Enclosures, ARISTON Water Heaters, GEBERIT Monolith Puro, MACROAIR HVLS Fans, BULL Outdoor Products, RUBI Tile Cutter, and REHAU Premium PPR pipes.

Premium quality Italian tile brands such as NOVABELL, ENERGIE KER, GARDENIA, IMOLA, HERBERIA, OPERA, CASTELVETRO, KERADOM, NAXOS, DOM, and VERSACE alongside with Spanish tile brands ALCALAGRES, GRESPANIA, ROCERSA, CIFRE, EMIGRES, KEROS, TESANY, ONIX, OSET, VITACER, GRUPO HALCON, MYR, ECO CERAMICA, and ETILES are showcased in its Tile Studio.

Asian tile brands are also available like ARTE, SOL, LOLA, HUANQIU, VERONA, PICASSO MOSAIC, ROMAN, MULIA, KIA, CHINA NATURAL GRANITE, BASEL, SAIGRES, and GEMMA.

HERITAGE Furniture and HEIM Home Interior, Furniture and Decor are exhibited at the Home Living Showroom. HAMDEN Kitchen Appliances, KAZE Ceiling Fans and Air-conditioners, and ALPHALUX Lighting Solutions are displayed in the Appliance, Kitchen, Lighting section. HOMEBASICS and INTERDESIGN Housewares, BIRKE faucets and Bathroom Accessories, SEFA Specialty Bathroom Faucets, Bathroom Accessories, Shower Heads, and Kitchen Organizers, SUNCRUST BBQ Grills, LANDJACK Bicycles, CROWN and PRUSSIA Kitchen Sink QUARTEX Quartz Kitchen Sink, ELECTRON Generators, DIRECT HARDWARE, TRUPER Tools, P.TECH Builder's Aid and Quartz Stone, FOREST Wood Products, IGLOO and RUBBERMAID Coolers, UNITED SOLUTIONS Outdoor trash bins, and SOLUTHERM PPR pipes and 304 stainless Steel Pipe Fittings are displayed in the DIY Section of the store.

Personalized customers’ shopping journey

“Alongside with the recent success of our Wilcon Online Store launch, the opening of Wilcon Depot Ormoc is one remarkable step towards fulfilling our aspiration to be the top-of-mind home improvement retailer with the strong presence of our physical stores and online store as we continuously bring our high-quality products and excellent customer experience closer than ever to our customers,” Wilcon Depot SEVP-Chief Operating Officer Rosemarie Bosch-Ong stated.

Wilcon Depot gives the utmost customer satisfaction and creates an excellent customer shopping journey throughout the store with its Design Hub, Home Living Showroom, Tile Studio, and Architects, Builders, Contractors, Designers, and Engineers (ABCDE) Lounge including its value-added services such as ample free parking spaces, reliable delivery service, and tile cutting service.

Wilcon makes loyalty more rewarding for their valued customers with its loyalty program that offers exclusive perks and discounts. The Wilcon Loyalty Mobile App allows customers to earn and check their points, as well as convert their purchases to rewards after they sign up. The Wilcon Loyalty Mobile App is available for download at the Google Play Store and App Store for free.

Seamless and safe shopping experience

For a bigger and better home shopping experience, valued customers nationwide can now shop online at Wilcon by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph. Shop for all your all-around home needs and have your items delivered right at your doorsteps or choose to pick-up in store. Customers can conveniently pay with their credit card, debit card, BancNet, and GCash.

Online home shopping lovers can browse the Wilcon digital catalog or add to cart and check out Wilcon products at Wilcon Flagship Store on LazMall by clicking here: https://bit.ly/WilconDepotLazMall.

Customers can also enjoy the Browse, Call, and Collect or Deliver and Wilcon Virtual Tour, and these shopping options give you a safe and convenient shopping journey. Wilcon also provides contactless payment options like bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, Instapay, PesoNet, WeChat and Alipay for customers’ convenience.

With adherence to health and safety protocols to fight against COVID-19, the company continuously implements necessary precautionary measures in all of its stores to ensure its employees’ safety, health, and well-being a priority, same as with its valued customers.

Start building big ideas for your home and experience more of what Wilcon has to offer. Shop now and visit its newest store in Sitio Haubon, Brgy. Tambulilid, Ormoc City, Leyte.