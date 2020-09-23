Creating lasting partnerships

RCBC celebrates 60 years of heritage, loyalty and relationships

MANILA, Philippines — As one of the backbones of the economy, the banking sector withstood the unforeseen shocks caused by the current pandemic, and even economic downturns decades ago.

During the Asian Financial crisis of 1997, banks increased their lending to productive sectors of the economy, allowing the Philippines to be more resilient than its neighbors. They continued to serve as a reliable partner to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), as well as migrants who sent remittances to their families in the country.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) has stood the test of time. From a new field player in 1960, it progressed as one of the pillars of Philippine banking. It provided its clients and partners with wide-ranging financial services—from overseas remittance tie-ups, to foreign exchange brokerage house, leasing company, retail and investment bank, and microfinance units.

Once more, Filipinos and RCBC work hand in hand to move forward, strive toward goals, secure the future of the next generations, and emerge victorious after the current storm has passed.

As it looks back on its 60 victorious years in the industry and strategizes for the challenging years to come, RCBC launches its new campaign entitled, Partners through Generations, which takes inspiration and draws upon the strong relationships and partnerships that it has built over the last six decades and passed on to the next and future generations.

Three generations, one bank

Agreda family

Photo Release Agreda Holdings Inc. Chairman Adonis Agreda (second generation) with his father and founder of the company, Cesar Agreda (first generation) proudly look back at their humble beginnings with RCBC as their partner for several decades.

From a hard-working blue-collar employee, RCBC loyal client and businessman Cesar Agreda has now secured his family’s future, established businesses that provide a livelihood for Mindanaoeños.

Agreda’s entrepreneurial journey started when he yearned for a better future. Since he did not finish high school, Agreda knew that starting a business would help him rise out of poverty.

“Tinitingnan ko. Kung empleyado lang ako, hanggang diyan lang ako. Sabi ko, hindi pa ako naka-graduate ng high school, hanggang second year lang ang inabot ko—hanggang diyan lang ako. Kung mag-business ako, inipon ko 'yung pera ko, makakapagsimula ako magtinda. Kaya nag-business ako at nagtinda ako ng bigas,” he recalled his humble beginnings, saying he only earned P6 from his full-time job in the ‘60s.

“Nag-resign na ako at naghawak ng negosyo. Kung minsan, kumikita ako ng P40 sa isang araw. Unti-unti, iniipon ko ‘yun. Noong 1968, nag-arkila ako ng isang kwarto kung saan unti-unti kong dinagdagan ang aking mga paninda ng mga softdrinks, beer at saka kaunting grocery at bigas,” Agreda said.

With grit and determination, he leased another unit for his grocery business and further expanded his wings as he applied to be a sugar distributor in Sultan Kudarat and South Cotabato. In time, he became a sugar supplier of a huge Mindanao-based company. From a single-stall mini grocery, he became one of the biggest distributors of grocery items.

He soon ventured into the lending, rice mill, gasoline and fuel, house and building lease and rentals.

He recalls that RCBC is behind his success. From the very first time he inquired, the bank has provided the best banking and financial services. They made him feel secured and at home throughout the years, urging him to establish a stronger partnership with RCBC. Now, he and his family have all the product offerings of the bank.

Still, on top of his game in his late 80s, Agreda said his eight kids have become more involved in their businesses. The next generation of Agredas are now also loyal clients of RCBC.

In preparation for the new normal, the younger Agredas have also discussed with RCBC how they can transition to online banking. They said that the Diskartech app would help the customers of their lending business conveniently and safely pay on time.

“In terms of partnership with the bank, service and convenience is very important. That’s what we have been experiencing with RCBC for the longest time. We are fortunate because ever since we started with the bank, the relationship has been strong. If there are some problems we need to resolve or need help, they immediately respond or address it. Of course, we also value our relationship with the personnel,” Cesar’s son, Adonis Agreda, said.

Although some of their businesses were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the help of RCBC, the younger Agredas will thrive to fulfill their patriarch’s goal to expand their businesses further.

Tan family

Photo Release Chairman of JENRA Inc. Tan Song Bok (first generation), Tan Song Bok Realty and Dev. Corp. General Manager Byron John Siy (third generation). Three generations of prudent and sound business leadership that grew a successful company from a sari-sari store, with RCBC as their partner.

Tan Song Bok, or Tang Ric to his friends, came to Manila in early 1940s. He later moved to Pampanga when he started his own family. Like many others, he took baby steps before establishing Pampanga’s homegrown supermarket brand—JENRA.

He first helped in running his wife’s family’s sari-sari business at the city’s public market. When it was destroyed by fire, Tan decided to rise from the ashes and open his family’s own JENRA Superette. After he successfully expanded the superette to a supermarket, he took the courage to open the very first mall in Angeles City—JENRA Grand Mall, which happened to be right across an RCBC branch.

“In my recollection, my grandfather’s first relationship with RCBC is when he opened deposit accounts and cash management products. It’s the best thing to do because it’s just across the street. If you need to deposit or do your transactions, you just cross the street,” Tan’s grandson, Byron John Siy, shared.

“Aside from the very proximate location from our office, our tenants also do not have a hard time paying their rents since it’s just across the street. We’ve been with them for around 20 years. The services they offer are also very personalized. Kapag may kailangan na cash management service, very efficient. Kaagad nilang ipinapadala ‘yung documents at mabilis yung process,” he shared.

Siy highlighted how RCBC’s personnel know the needs of their family, personal- and business-wise. As they have grown with the bank processes for insurance, credit cards, deposits, investments, cash management products, and trust products are seamlessly transacted.

“When you talk about a partner, the first thing that pops into your mind is having a partner in your life or love life. I think, it’s basically the same. A good partner is someone who knows what you want and gives you what you want. It’s always a give-and-take relationship,” he explained why RCBC is the perfect partner for their business.

Gacad family

Photo Release Maximo Gacad (first generation) and La Trinidad MJ Traders Inc. president Mary Jane Gacad (second generation) successfully grew their petroleum business up north and expanded its operations with RCBC as their partner. Also in picture are RCBC team Division Head Arlene Leyco, RCBC retired consultant Alex Cham, RCBC Relationship Manager Lovely Reyes, RCBC Business Relationship Manager Jocelyn Rillorta, RCBC Relationship Manager Rius Ranches, and Center Head Charles Alonso.

Up north, the Gacad family runs three corporations engaged in petroleum products.

La Trinidad MJ Traders Inc. started with Mary Jane Gacad’s grandfather at the helm. Her mother took charge immediately after studying in the United States.

“Back then, single pa ang mom ko siya na ang nag-manage ng La Trinidad MJ Traders which was La Trinidad Caltex Station before. When I was still studying, I was already helping the business. Unti-unti, nai-incline ako. Natututunan ko 'yung business namin. When I graduated, I also worked with other institutions but I decided to help my parents. From there, ako na 'yung tumutulong at ako na rin 'yung naging right-hand ng mother ko. Ngayon, ako na 'yung nagma-manage for the business,” Gacad said.

Since the humble beginnings of the company, Gacad’s family have given their trust to RCBC. In 45 years, the bank did not only provide capital for their ventures, but has also taught them how to become financially stable until they successfully became one of the top 5,000 corporations in the Philippines.

In their over four-decade partnership, she felt that RCBC was a family member she can lean on anytime she needs assistance.

“Sila 'yung naging sandalan din namin sa expansions ng aming business. Hindi rin kami siguro lalaki ng ganito, aabot sa tatlong korporasyon o aabot ng 50 years in the business kung wala ang RCBC na tumulong sa amin. Sila din po ang nagturo sa amin kung paano iayos at paano magiging financially sturdy. They advise us on our financial queries. Sila 'yung tumulong at nagbigay sa amin ng kapital. Through them, we were also able to acquire our assets,” she said.

“Para sa akin ang perfect partner, sabi nga nila katuwang mo. Sila 'yung sa hirap at ginhawa, kayo pa rin ang nagtutulungan. This is not only about the present because you have to pass it on. It’s like the training that started from my lolo, passed on to my parents, and then down to me. Now, I’m handing it to my children. It’s also about the legacy you pass on so the partnership will live on,” Gacad shared about her company’s relationship with RCBC. “We have no regrets about our partner with RCBC kasi alam ko naman na they are always there.”