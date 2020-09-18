Cocolife lauds top achievers during 2020 Annual Sales Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Cocolife, the biggest Filipino-owned stock life insurance company, honors financial professionals who have shown exemplary performance and service excellence through a virtual sales awards ceremony, aptly themed, Gawad Maharlika.

The annual sales awards aims to recognize Cocolife financial professionals who embody the company’s mission of improving the lives of fellow Filipinos. This noble mission is highlighted during this time of pandemic, as the company continues to fulfill its promise of providing financial protection and security amid uncertainty.

The awarding ceremony is also a celebration of the Filipino’s inherent optimism, resilience and fervor in emerging triumphantly despite challenges and obstacles.

