The video, entitled “Together, we can disinfect to protect,” outlines what people can do to protect themselves, their families and communities against the novel coronavirus.
www.facebook.com/LysolPH
Lysol urges Filipinos: 'Together, we can disinfect to protect'
(The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2020 - 11:30am

MANILA, Philippines — As part of its mission to “Disinfect to Protect,” Lysol Philippines has released an informative video in its Facebook page to reinforce its call for Filipinos to remain vigilant against the COVID-19 pandemic and join them in the fight against the disease by helping break the chain of infection.

The video, entitled “Together, we can disinfect to protect,” outlines what people can do to protect themselves, their families and communities against the novel coronavirus—practice proper handwashing, refrain from touching the face, observe cough etiquette and social distancing, and clean and disinfect surroundings.

“We are breaking the chain of COVID-19 infection by calling on all Filipinos to join us in our mission and enlisting them in the practice of washing their hands and regularly disinfecting their surroundings, including most-touched surfaces, especially in homes. These practices, when integrated into our lives as routines, become powerful weapons through which we can combat COVID-19,” said Gonzalo Balcazar, RB general manager for South East Asia, Hygiene.

Apart from manufacturing disinfectant sprays and multi-purpose household cleaners, Lysol has been involved in studying bacteria and viruses—from the most common, to the most harmful—working with scientific and academic communities and partnering with healthcare institutions and laboratories to test its products against pathogens, to contribute to scientific knowledge on hygiene and infection control.

One recent study involved the novel SARS-CoV-2 strain wherein Lysol maker, RB, commissioned a globally-recognized laboratory to conduct a series of independent tests to assess the effectiveness of the active ingredients and formulations of Lysol disinfectant spray, liquid hand wash, hand sanitizer, and other disinfectant products against the COVID-19.

Recently, Lysol Philippines has also partnered with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) for a “Disinfect to Protect” joint mission wherein the disinfectant brand donated P36 million to build a COVID-19 mass testing laboratory in Cagayan De Oro, and shoulder the COVID-19 mass-testing processing fees of 4,500 Filipinos, including front-liners, the elderly, and pregnant women.

 

To know more about the Disinfect to Protect mission, please follow the Lysol Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/LysolPH) or Philippine Red Cross (https://www.facebook.com/phredcross).

LYSOL PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
1 hour ago
Lysol urges Filipinos: 'Together, we can disinfect to protect'
1 hour ago
Lysol Philippines reinforces its call to remain vigilant against the COVID19 pandemic.
Supplements
fbfb
13 hours ago
Business amid a crisis
13 hours ago
The Covid-19 pandemic brought the world, along with Cristine‘s job, to a halt. What was supposed to be a two-month break...
Supplements
fbfb
1 day ago
Certif-ID joins forces with TÜV Rheinland Philippines, multiple government agencies to help seafarers impacted by COVID-19
1 day ago
Certif-ID International and TÜV Rheinland Philippines join forces to help support seafarers impacted by the pandemi...
Supplements
fbfb
1 day ago
Rustan’s shows their gratitude with ‘One Love, One Hope’ customer appreciation offer
By Tanya T. Lara | 1 day ago
Rustan's is giving back to loyal customers with One Home, One Hope customer appreciation treats.
Supplements
fbfb
6 days ago
Gear up for so many markdowns at The SM Store
6 days ago
Catch awesome deals and major discounts of up to 50% OFF on selected fashion, beauty, home, and baby needs until July 31...
Supplements
fbfb
18 days ago
OPPO raises bar for smartphone photography 
By Argie C. Aguja | 18 days ago
Mobile photography has come a long way, the sheer amount of technology advancements giving rise to astonishing features.
Supplements
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with