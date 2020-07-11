Get your shopping list ready and head over to The SM Store near you today and enjoy So Many Markdowns!
Photo Release
Gear up for so many markdowns at The SM Store
(The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2020 - 11:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Off to get some shopping errands done? You’re in for an awesome surprise because The SM Store has So Many Markdowns for you until July 31!

Catch awesome deals and major discounts of up to 50% off on selected fashion, beauty, home, and baby needs!

For the little learner

If you’ve got a little one who’s going back to school (at least virtually for the time being), turn your home into a conducive learning space with cute supplies like a Unicorn Sequins Notebook or printed Kids’ Earphones! Don’t forget to dress them up in their best too in pieces like the Dude Pullover or Little Miss Senefa Dress, especially if they’ll be seeing everyone via video call!

For the office trooper

Complete your return-to-work look with comfy and practical style staples like this chic Urban Twill Denim Jacket and on-trend Sprint Men’s Ooma Sneakers, and desk must-haves like the Aqua Vacuum Flask and SM Accessories Wireless Headset.

For the home makeover maven

Like a lot of people, you’ve probably channeled your energy into decluttering and fixing your home. Still, you might wanna spice things up by adding the Gene Elijah Bar Stool to your kitchen setup or add a touch of Filipino flair with a set of coconut tree Mini Boxes (set of 3). Once you’re done, unwind and reward yourself with a relaxing massage courtesy of this Neck Massager.

Shop with confidence knowing The SM Store got you covered too! Our customers’ safety is our priority, so we’ve put in place extra precautions like temperature checks at entrances, the mandatory wearing of face masks, regular disinfection of counters and other in-store areas, and implementation of social distancing protocols. Everything to make your shopping experience both safe and secure.

Get your shopping list ready and head over to The SM Store near you today and enjoy so many markdowns!

 

Stay in the loop with all the freshest deals and discounts when you join The SM Store group on Viber. Drop by TheSMStore.com too for other cool markdowns you shouldn’t miss!

