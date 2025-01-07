Lucky Dumpling opens at Hann Resorts

Ever been up to the Pampanga and Clark area and craved Chinese food? There is good news since Lucky Dumpling just opened at Hann Resorts in Clark and is a perfect place to have dim sum and Cantonese food for lunch or dinner, even if one is just passing by the area.

The new restaurant inside the Lifestyle Mall of Hann Resorts is run by Anton Banson and his wife Amanda along with her brothers Xavi and Sandro Tengco, and his wife, Ina.

Steamed pork siomai.

They hired Cantonese cooks for their new venture that was packed during pre-opening. The formal opening was graced by Hann Resorts chairman and CEO Dae Sik Han, who cut the ceremonial ribbon with them.

Dim sum that Filipinos are very familiar with, such as pork siomai, hakaw, spareribs, chicken feet, and siopao, are available here. My must-orders here were the pan-fried kutchay(Chinese chives) dumpling, the garlic shrimp roll, and the deep fried lucky dumplings.

Crystal prawns.

Lucky Dumpling also offers Hong Kong-style roasts that one can order as individual dishes or a combination platter of two or three choices. Roasts offered include char siu (honey barbecue pork), roast duck, crispy roast pork belly, steamed chicken or soy chicken.

There are rice bowls, congee, noodles, noodle soups, fried rice, and lots of mains that are well-loved by the Filipino palate. My picks were the excellent Lucky Dumpling fried chicken and the fried peppered squid!

Lucky Dumpling fried chicken.

They also have set meal menus for groups.

Do drop by and enjoy the food I did when in Clark or just passing through!

Lucky Dumpling is located inside 8th Avenue Lifestyle Mall, Hann Resorts, Clark, Pampanga. For inquiries or reservations, call landline (045) 306-1889 or mobile (0917) 704 1888. They are open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee