Sakagura is the newest Izakaya in town

Sakagura’s Carlo Gordon Lorenzana (left) with chefs Richie Buenaventura (back) and Yonemoto Kazumasa (third from right)

Drawing inspiration from the artistry of sake bars and izakayas of Japan, the newly opened Sakagura curates an immersive experience that enlivens the senses and transports guests to the core of sake culture.

The Nikkei Group founder Carlo Lorenzana says, “Our vision for Sakagura is to offer a captivating journey into the world of premium sake, showcasing the deep-rooted heritage and artistry behind this revered Japanese beverage. By fostering direct relationships with esteemed Japanese breweries, we curate an extraordinary collection of sakes that capture the essence of their craftsmanship.”

Savor meticulously crafted dishes featuring flown-in-fresh ingredients from Japan at Sakagura. Their sushi and sashimi are some of the freshest one can get in the metro. They’re very firm to the bite and the cleanest tasting I’ve had.

Wagyu Tare Tamago Donburi rice bowls

Paying tribute to the artistry of Japanese culinary techniques, Sakagura celebrates the time-honored practices of sushi and robatayaki (“fireside cooking” or grilled over charcoal). Delight in A5 Wagyu from Japan and the exquisite craftsmanship of crafting generously stuffed hand rolls, elevating the dining experience in Manila to unparalleled heights.

Negitoro Hand Roll

Must-tries include their sushi, sashimi, and Wagyu stuffed with foie gras. The hamachi (Japanese amberjack or yellowtail) Tartare and Wagyu Tare Tamago are highly recommended, too!

Sakagura’s extensive sake list (over 50 for now) promises to take you on a captivating journey through Japan’s most renowned breweries and their exceptional creations.

* * *

Sakagura is located on the second floor of One Bonifacio High Street Mall, Bonifacio Global City. Call or message (0956) 029-4791 for reservations, which are highly recommended.

Chef Tatung Sarthou

New on the menu at Lore and Jasmine

Restaurants in Manila have been adding new stuff to their menu. Here are two worth exploring.

Chef Tatung Sarthou’s Lore Manila has added several a la carte dishes. After almost a year in operation, Lore also transitioned their menu offering from degustation to family-style and a la carte Filipino favorites. Do not worry, the degustation menu will still be available but you must request it two days before your meal.

New heirloom dishes that are being offered at Lore are traditional recipes from nanays (mothers) and lolas (grandmothers) cooked with much respect for their respective provinces, but presented in a contemporary manner.

Tres Leches

Chef Tatung says, “In the Visayan region, their Pork Kinamatisan is the same as the Pork Binagoongan in the Luzon provinces. Wala naman bagoong noon (there was no bagoong then). This version is more tomato-forward, but cooked almost in the same manner.”

Chef Tatung, who has strong familial ties to the Bicol region, also presents the Bicol version of Pininyahang Gising-Gising (creamy string beans, finger chilies and chicken chunks in coconut sauce), which has pineapple chunks in it.

His Balbacua de Davao, tender and collagen-rich oxtail, trotter, and tendon that are slow-cooked, is slightly different from the Balbacua served in Cebu.

Pritong Itik is twice-cooked duck and prepared Pateros-style. Pateros braises the duck in a bath of aromatic Asian spices until it is tender and then deep-fries it until crispy. It comes with spicy vinegar sauce and a Haw-flakes dipping sauce. Dishes are good for two to four people. You have to try Tatung’s fried rice (flavored with lemongrass) and his lola’s adobo, too!

* * *

Lore is located on the third floor of One Bonifacio High Street Mall, 3rd Ave., Taguig City. For reservations, call 0977-804-9888 or go to www.loremanila.com.

New World Makati Hotel’s Jasmine restaurant highlights its latest culinary additions comprising several new appetizers, dim sum, entrees, and desserts, plus four refreshing Chinese cocktails.

Among the new items are appetizers such as Fried Soft Shell Crab with Salt, Pepper, and Cilantro, Deep-fried Stuffed Crab Claw, Soft Shell Crab with Mango Salsa and Sweet Chili in Bao Bun, and Truffle Duck Dumplings.

Entrees consist of Crispy Shrimp Ball with Cheese, Fried Prawn “Peking style,” Scallop with Broccoli and XO Sauce, Wok-fried Beef Tenderloin, Black Pepper, and Taro Cream in Clay Pot, Sichuan style Poached Beef Tenderloin with Chinese Cabbage and Bok Choy, Deep-fried Spareribs with “Chang Kong” Vinegar Sauce, Sliced Chicken in Black Pepper Sauce, Taiwanese-style Chicken in Clay Pot, Crispy Stuffed Eggplant in Sweet Spicy Sauce, and Deep-fried Crispy Golden Shiitake and Enoki mushrooms.

For the rice and noodle dishes, there are Seafood Rice Pop in Clay Pot, Seafood Fried Rice with Conpoy (dried scallops), egg white and pine nuts, and E-fu noodle with Ma Po Tofu and Seafood.

The latest dessert additions are the Mango Pudding and the Chinese Egg Tart.

Jasmine’s four special concoctions have been created consisting of Jasmine Bloom (Christian Drouin gin, Mancino Bianco vermouth, jasmine tea, lime juice, egg white and honey), Ying Yang (Martin Miller’s gin, elderflower cordial, chili, egg white, lemon juice and rose buds tea syrup), Lapsang Cooler (Pierre Ferrand 1840 cognac, black tea, basil, ginger, lemon juice and sugar syrup), and Xi?ng Máo Drop (boutique-y sign blend rum, lemongrass, fresh mint, lime juice and tie guan yin tea syrup). These were made to pair with their Chinese cuisine.

* * *

For reservations, book online https://bit.ly/NWJasmineReservation or call landline (02)88116888 ext. 3679, e-mail fbreservations[email protected], or Viber or Whatsapp (0917) 8884194.

