Don Papa's world of sugarlandia

Don Papa Rum, the Philippines’ premium single-island rum, recently commemorated its 10 years in the market with a release of a new animation video called “Sugarlandia is Calling.” Don Papa Rum had a special four-hands dinner at Xception in Makati City, normally a lifestyle shop and gallery that was transformed into the world of Sugarlandia, overrun with flora and fauna where guests enjoyed Don Papa cocktails.

Chefs Cyrus Todiwala and Patrick Go prepared dinner that melded Philippine and Negrense flavors from chef Go, together with Asian and international touches from chef Todiwala.

Go is the current head chef of Your Local, a contemporary Asian Restaurant in Makati. He was also the former head chef of Black Sheep Manila, a Filipino-Chinese-inspired fine dining restaurant in Makati. His 14 years of experience has helped him open up six establishments and several consulting F&B projects.

Don Papa transformed lifestyle shop and gallery Xception into the world of Sugarlandia.

Born and raised in Bombay, Todiwala is one of the United Kingdom’s most highly respected chefs. He is the author of seven cookbooks and his restaurants include Café Spice Namaste, Mr. Todiwala’s Kitchen, and Mr. Todiwala’s Petiscos.

The event also debuted a new Don Papa cocktail called the “Sampinit Sour” created by the brand’s Manila-based cocktail maestro Aaron Goodall. Sampinit is a lesser-known seasonal berry, also known as a Philippine wild raspberry. The Sampinit Sour highlights a flavor not often thought of when thinking about the Philippines, perfect for a summer’s eve.

Don Papa Rum has come far, from a local brand launched in the Philippines 10 years ago to a well-loved global premium rum present in more than 30 countries. Distilled and aged for over seven years in American oak barrels on the island of Negros Occidental (known locally as Sugarlandia), the pure, original Negros sugarcane is the foundation for Don Papa Rum’s long, rich-textured finish and flavors of vanilla, honey, and candied fruits.

* * *

Don Papa Rum is available at their partner retailers S&R, Kultura, Ralph’s Wines & Spirits, Boozy.ph, and more. Check out www.donpaparum.com or @donpaparum on Instagram.

Natural world shoes from Spain now available in Manila

Natural World shoes from Spain are eco-friendly, vegan, fashionable, and made with 100% recyclable material. These shoes are so comfortable and can be worn with or without shoelaces. They also come in several colors and are now available in the Philippines.

Natural World is a young brand, but with great experience after years of family tradition in the world of footwear, that was born with the aim of creating a 100% ecological shoe. From their offices in Arnedo (La Rioja), they work to improve the world in which we live.

The founders of Natural World have more than four decades dedicated to the manufacture of shoes. Therefore, all their products mix tradition and knowhow with the latest trends to offer quality footwear. The result is an ecological footwear brand for men, women and children, 100% made in Spain and that only uses 100% organic raw materials like organic cotton or natural rubber. It ensures the absence of harmful substances for the environment and health, packaging with 100% recycled material, corporate social responsibility in labor, and guarantees ethical trade.

Natural World shoes for men, women, and children.

* * *

Contact 09178043991 to order or visit https://www.jaricmarketing.com. Check out their Facebook page www.facebook.com/naturalworldecoph or @naturalworldecoph on Instagram.

