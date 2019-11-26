HSBC recently introduced a refreshed HSBC Premier, the premium personal banking service with exclusive benefits designed for you and those who matter to you.

Dubbed “Family Matters,” the gathering at The Conservatory of The Peninsula Manila in Makati City had HSBC Premier showcase the needs of families, for now and the future, around the three things that matter most to them safety and protection, wealth and international connectivity.

Guests enjoyed specially crafted themed cocktails and feasted on dishes prepared by The Peninsula Manila’s talented team headed by executive chef Richard Glaze. Guests were serenaded by The Muses who performed timeless classics.

With HSBC Premier’s wide range of financial products, you have the power to give your successors the tools and advantage they need to take things to the next level. Such is the story of former senator Ramon “Jun” Magsaysay Jr. and his son Paco Magsaysay. Jun attributes his success to willingness to take risks and having an entrepreneurial spirit, which he passed on to Paco. Both of them acknowledge the importance of growing, innovating, managing and sustaining one’s business and wealth.

With HSBC Premier’s International Connectivity, one will be more than prepared for times when you seek thrill and happiness somewhere else in the world and this is why writer and foodie Cheryl Tiu appreciates HSBC Premier’s international connectivity feature. Always on the go, Cheryl believes HSBC’s international network would make one confident that one can explore the world worry-free.

With HSBC Premier, you can be confident you can continue to provide the same level of care for your family, wherever their paths may lead them. Co-owners of Sunnies World Eric and Bea Soriano-Dee are both focused on not just sustaining the growth of their business, but also leaving a worry-free and comfortable future for their two children. *

(For more information, visit www.hsbc.com.ph/premier/.)

(Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.)