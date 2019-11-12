Welcome to RedPoint

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricardo ‘Ricky’ Isla, STAR president and CEO Miguel Belmonte, House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero, F&S Holdings chair and AirAsia Philippines vice chair Sheila Romero, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat, AirAsia co-founder and chair Datuk Kamarudin Bin Meranun, lawyer Jomar Castillo and Bulletin president Emilio Yap III.
THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee (The Philippine Star) - November 12, 2019 - 12:00am

AirAsia Philippines recently unveiled RedPoint, the airline’s new headquarters located at the NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City.

Masskara festival drumbeats welcomed guests during the grand opening of RedPoint, which is also the new home of Allstars — the airline’s crew and all the men and women of AirAsia Philippines. The 2,000-sq.-m area is modern, digitally efficient and features open-space design, meeting rooms that are themed according to the four seasons, individual collaboration zones and creative lounges.

AirAsia, voted as the World’s Best Low-Cost Airline for 11 years in a row by Skytrax, is also offering new destinations such as Osaka and Bacolod.

F&S Holdings chair and AirAsia Philippines vice chair Sheila Romero shared with guests the new things forthcoming with the airline. She was joined by her husband, House Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero in lauding the dedication and efforts of Allstars.

Sheila said, “More planes will arrive. There will be more frequent flights, more exciting destinations like Narita and Honolulu, more sumptuous food from our in-flight meals, and definitely more well-trained flight attendants who beam our brand image — vibrant and energetic.”

The AirAsia Group services an extensive network of over 150 destinations across Asia Pacific. The airline is a truly ASEAN airline, with established operations in Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines (through AirAsia Philippines). It also has operations in India and Japan.

For his part, AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricardo “Ricky” Isla said, “As Asia’s largest low-cost carrier, the opening of RedPoint signifies a new era for AirAsia in the Philippines, its new and stylish working environment has been specifically designed to break down departmental silos, inspire collaboration, foster creativity and enhance teamwork.”

A sumptuous dinner was served to guests that night accompanied by entertainment from Kris Lawrence, Manila String Machine and Nicole Asensio.

Lucky guests went home with great raffle prizes, including roundtrip tickets for two to Bacolod, Seoul and Osaka. *

 

 

(For more information, visit www.airasia.com.)

