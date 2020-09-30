WATCH: Boracay now ready for local tourists
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 7:11pm
AKLAN, Philippines — The Department of Tourism is set to open the doors of the country's top tourist destination starting October 1 after almost seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boracay will be open to visitors coming from areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ.
However, visitors should have tested negative for COVID-19 on a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-CPR) test prior to travel.
