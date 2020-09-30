WATCH: Boracay now ready for local tourists
Efigenio Toledo IV (Philstar.com) - September 30, 2020 - 7:11pm

AKLAN, Philippines — The Department of Tourism is set to open the doors of the country's top tourist destination starting October 1 after almost seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boracay will be open to visitors coming from areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ.

However, visitors should have tested negative for COVID-19 on a reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-CPR) test prior to travel.

BORACAY DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM NEW NORMAL NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
9 days ago
WATCH: New Airbus helicopter takes on F1 top driver
9 days ago
Watch this epic chase over the Circuit Paul Ricard race track at Le Castellet.
News Videos
fbfb
15 days ago
Welcome to the jungle: plants overrun apartment blocks in China
15 days ago
An experimental green housing project in a Chinese megacity promised prospective residents life in a "vertical forest", with...
News Videos
fbfb
20 days ago
WATCH: What Isko Moreno is committing to do for Manila Bay
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 20 days ago
"Pupulutin ko 'yan."
News Videos
fbfb
21 days ago
WATCH: Taiwan's controversial pig festival draws smaller sacrifices
By Sean Chang | 21 days ago
A festival in Taiwan where enormous pigs are slaughtered and displayed is drawing smaller crowds as animal rights activists...
News Videos
fbfb
29 days ago
WATCH: Palace denies Duterte will 'remove' PhilHealth regional vice presidents
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 29 days ago
Palace denies President Rodrigo Duterte will remove regional vice presidents of PhilHealth despite Duterte's orders which...
News Videos
fbfb
33 days ago
Taste of success for Taiwan's street vendors with Michelin award
33 days ago
A cloud escapes into the air as 80-year-old Taiwanese street food vendor Wu Huang-yi lifts the lid on a giant steaming basket...
News Videos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with