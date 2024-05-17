^

Forex & Stocks

1$:57.620

The Philippine Star
May 17, 2024 | 5:30pm
1$:57.620

1$:57.620 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX
Philstar
1$:57.465

1$:57.465

1 day ago
1$:57.465
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.840

1$:57.840

3 days ago
1$:57.840
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.505

1$:57.505

2 days ago
1$:57.505
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.860

1$:57.860

4 days ago
1$:57.860
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.221

1$:57.221

10 days ago
1$:57.221
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.220

1$:57.220

11 days ago
1$:57.220
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.345

1$:57.345

12 days ago
1$:57.345
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.345

1$:57.345

14 days ago
1$:57.345
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.535

1$:57.535

May 2, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:57.535
Forex & Stocks
