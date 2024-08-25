^

Forex & Stocks

1$:56.333

The Philippine Star
August 25, 2024 | 5:00pm
1$:56.333

1$:56.333 UP

Closing as of 5:00 PM

FOREX

STOCKS
1$:56.333

1$:56.333

2 days ago
1$:56.333
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.500

1$:56.500

4 days ago
1$:56.500
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.333

1$:56.333

3 days ago
1$:56.333
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.245

1$:57.245

9 days ago
1$:57.245
Forex & Stocks
Latest
1$:56.900

1$:56.900

10 days ago
1$:56.900
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.955

1$:56.955

11 days ago
1$:56.955
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.960

1$:56.960

12 days ago
1$:56.960
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.316

1$:57.316

13 days ago
1$:57.316
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.280

1$:57.280

14 days ago
1$:57.280
Forex & Stocks
