1$:56.283

The Philippine Star
August 29, 2024 | 5:30pm
1$:56.283

1$:56.283 DOWN

Closing as of 5:00 PM

DOWN

FOREX
1$:56.500

8 days ago

8 days ago
1$:56.500
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.640

10 days ago

10 days ago
1$:56.640
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.333

6 days ago

6 days ago
1$:56.333
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.333

7 days ago

7 days ago
1$:56.333
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.550

9 days ago

9 days ago
1$:56.550
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.245

11 days ago

11 days ago
1$:57.245
Forex & Stocks
1$:57.245

13 days ago

13 days ago
1$:57.245
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.900

14 days ago

14 days ago
1$:56.900
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.955

1$:56.955

August 14, 2024 - 5:30pm
1$:56.955
Forex & Stocks
1$:56.960

1$:56.960

August 13, 2024 - 5:00pm
1$:56.960
Forex & Stocks
