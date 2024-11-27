COMMENTARY | Revisiting the state of English in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino English-language influencer Alvin Santos (@pepe_word_smith) recently documented his IELTS test experience at the British Council, highlighting a security guard’s correct usage of “fill out” (rather than the commonly misused “fill in”).

His short skit about the interaction garnered over 2.4 million views on Instagram and hundreds of thousands more across TikTok and Facebook. While encountering such grammatically correct English in unexpected places is delightful, it also raises a question about the perception and reality of English proficiency in the Philippines: Why do we deem English skills in the Philippines as unexpected and always a surprise?

Amid the early implementation of K-12 in the Philippines back in 2015, the British Council hosted a roundtable to address concerns about the state of English proficiency. Industry partners, BPOs in particular, struggled to find candidates with adequate communication skills.

Although there wasn’t enough data during that time, concerns about Filipinos’ English skills were growing, especially compared to other Southeast Asian countries that were already investing in national programs to improve English education.

The roundtable discussion suggested solutions like better teacher training, focusing on practical communication skills in English classes, and encouraging businesses to support teacher development. However, there was no designated group or organization to make sure these suggestions were actually put into action.

Nearly a decade later, the Philippines’ participation in the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) has provided quantifiable data. The 2018 results revealed the country’s lowest ranking in reading comprehension.

While the 2022 assessment showed improvement, only a quarter of Filipino 15-year-olds demonstrated basic reading proficiency, highlighting the persistent challenges in English comprehension.

Moving towards global standards

Since hosting the roundtable in 2015, the British Council has championed the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) in the Philippines, offering training for teachers and academics.

Recognizing the need for increasing English competency as highlighted in the 2015 roundtable, the British Council promotes the CEFR as a globally recognized framework for describing language proficiency.

Its “can-do” statements, outlining learner abilities at each of its six levels, provide a valuable tool for curriculum development and assessment, applicable to English and other languages.

In 2018, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) launched the National Roadmap for Global Competitiveness in Communication Skills (NRGCCS), aiming to align graduating students and teachers in key fields like healthcare and education with CEFR standards (B2 and C1 respectively).

This spurred a need for nationwide training and awareness-building, spearheaded by the NRGCCS technical working group and supported by the British Council. For example, in 2019, the British Council partnered with the Department of Tourism to deliver CEFR alignment workshops for ESL school directors in Cebu City, addressing concerns raised by international education agents about the lack of CEFR awareness and integration in Philippine ESL programs.

These workshops guided participants in revising their curricula to incorporate CEFR standards and learning outcomes.

Workshop with TESDA

As the years went on, CEFR is steadily gaining traction in the Philippines, with organizations recognizing the importance of global language standards. The Philippine Association of Colleges and Universities Commission on Accreditation (PACUCOA) will require English proficiency (B1 for students, C1 for teachers) for program accreditation starting in 2024, aiming to boost internationalization and graduate employability.

The British Council is actively supporting this shift through training sessions for PACUCOA members. Beyond academia, professional organizations like the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) recommend B2-level English for various industries, and even the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) is aligning its language courses with CEFR standards, impacting ESL schools nationwide.

What now?

The British Council's work in English and higher education has witnessed a surge in international partnerships, facilitated by strong English skills among Filipino students, faculty and staff. These skills enhance the reputation of Philippine institutions, attract international students seeking English-taught programs, and contribute to the country's continued success as an affordable English language learning destination and a source of online teachers. Furthermore, the thriving BPO industry, projected to reach P37.5 billion in 2024, underscores the economic value of English proficiency in the Philippines.

While Filipinos generally benefit from English proficiency, there might still be risks. The 2022 increased demands for skilled workers in English-speaking countries requires even tradespeople to pass English tests for visas. And this highlighted both the potential for social mobility through English and the need for continuous improvement.

For example, South Africa emerged as a competitor for skilled labor when some Filipino workers struggled to meet the B1 reading level required for UK work visas. This underscores the importance of strengthening the Philippines’ “English edge” despite existing initiatives.

Our competitive advantage remains vulnerable as other countries, such as Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Indonesia, invest in programmes to improve the English communication skills of their students.

To continuously improve, the Philippines should prioritize research and data to address proficiency gaps. This can help in identifying where students and teachers are in terms of their language levels, which allows them to enhance their skills.

This, together with further collaborations between the government, organizations, institutions and other stakeholders on wider programmes and policies is still key. The British Council welcomes opportunities to collaborate with partners on initiatives around English and education in the Philippines.

About the Author: Mike Cabigon is Business Development Manager, Exams of British Council (Philippines)

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar's editorial guidelines.