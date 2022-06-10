Mapúa collabs with Arizona State U! Here are 4 opportunities students can experience

The collaboration makes Mapúa a member of the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a global network of innovative universities in the US, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. The network will be working together to build and scale high-quality academic programs that respond to the country's economic and social needs.

MANILA, Philippines — Mapúa University and America's most innovative university, Arizona State University (ASU), have recently announced a joint initiative to expand Filipino students' access to high-quality international education in Business and Health Sciences.

As the only Cintana member university in the Philippines, Mapúa will leverage ASU's innovation and global impact expertise to prepare globally competitive graduates by forging a collaboration grounded on three core pillars—international exposure, real-world experiential learning and digital expertise.

Mapúa president Dr. Reynaldo Vea, believes Cintana and ASU are the perfect partners for this undertaking, and with this collaboration, “Mapúa University can become more global, more digital and better able to serve people and planet."

Interested in what experiences this groundbreaking partnership offers? Here are four things Filipino students can look forward to.

1. ASU's world-class materials and curricula

Photo courtesy of Arizona State University ASU campus in Tempe, Arizona

Through this partnership, students of Mapúa and its subsidiary schools Malayan Colleges Laguna and Malayan Colleges Mindanao will have access to ASU's world-class content and curricula.

According to Dr. Bonificaio T. Doma Jr., Mapúa's partnership executive director, ASU's expertise and the materials in its repository shall enhance its courses and improve the university's capability. This helps ensure that its graduates are at par with the requirements of the industry.

2. Global Signature Courses

Philstar.com/EC Toledo This groundbreaking collaboration, according to Mapúa, will provide students with a highly differentiated education.

For more international exposure, students will be able to take advantage of Global Signature Courses co-facilitated by top-notch faculty members from 12 Cintana schools across the globe.

Filipino students will experience having international classmates and teachers in these Global Signature Courses conducted in state-of-the-art online facilities of Global Classrooms.

This will provide Mapúans with a broader worldview and more international network, essential in today's job market.

3. More international opportunities

Philstar.com/Bernard Decloedt Chris Hill, Cintana Education chief strategy officer and head of Asia.

The collaboration also provides a mix of learning and fun.

Mapúa students and even faculty members can have unique international exchange programs and summer immersion opportunities at ASU and other universities worldwide within the Cintana Alliance.

4. Real-world experiential learning and digital expertise

Photo Release Dr. Reynaldo B. Vea, president of Mapúa University

Students will be immersed in real-world experiential learning co-designed with industry partners through problem-based learning and modern tech-enabled simulation environments.

The Cintana Alliance also endeavors to promote research collaborations for their students and faculty to collaborate with other countries to solve some of the world’s pressing problems.

These research collaboration activities, according to Dr. Doma, will promote research internships, co-publication and joint research projects among Filipino and international students and faculties.

Students will also have enhanced opportunities to learn the digital skill sets necessary for this era by leveraging ASU's digital expertise. This enables Mapúa graduates to hit the ground running in cutting-edge careers here and abroad.

Unlocking the Filipino potential through education

Photo Release (From left) Cintana Education Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Asia Chris Hill, Mapúa University Partnership Executive Director Bonifacio T. Doma Jr., Mapúa University President and iPeople Chairman Dr. Reynaldo B. Vea and iPeople President Fred Ayala

"International, research-driven, digitally enhanced and outcomes-based: this is the character of Mapúan education," Dr. Vea said.

"Our strategic collaboration with ASU enables us to push the envelope further by providing our students with the opportunity to learn with a top US university. Our goal is to enable further a new generation of forward-looking Filipino business and health professionals to transform lives and society positively," he added.

Starting August, Mapúa's E.T. Yuchengco School of Business will offer ASU-enhanced courses at Mapúa's brand new 8-story campus in Makati. ASU is dubbed as the No. 1 Best Online Bachelor's in Business Programs.

Additionally, Mapúa will incorporate content and curricula from ASU into its health sciences pre-med programs, including the Bachelor of Science in Biology and Bachelor of Science in Psychology tracks. These are available at Mapúa's Intramuros campus and its subsidiary schools. Additional health sciences courses will be offered next school year.

“We are delighted to launch this new collaborative effort with one of the top universities in the Philippines and its subsidiary colleges,” Michael Crow, president of Arizona State University, said.

“We are selective about finding the right partners. The Mapúa schools share our vision of delivering high-quality, global education at scale to our students, in order to help individuals thrive and to make our world a better place. We look forward to working together and advancing ways in which these colleges can continue to innovate to meet the needs of students as we move ahead,” Crow ended.