Digital literacy module for parents launched
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - July 11, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Telecommunications company Globe has rolled out a new digital literacy module specifically designed for parents as part of its efforts to empower Filipinos to be more responsible consumers of online technology.

The special module combines essential material from its original Digital Thumbprint Program (DTP) which initially focused on providing cyber wellness and safety training to teachers and students.

“We want to enhance the cyber safety skills of our children and one of the ways to do that is to start with the parents,” Globe citizenship and advocacy head Miguel Bermundo said.

“Informed parents can help their kids become responsible digital citizens who act in ways that protect their individual well-being while remaining respectful toward other people,” Bermundo added.

The special module, which was recently piloted at the Muntinlupa Business High School, includes insights gathered from research to help parents guide and protect their children in this digital age.

It consists of four parts: online security and safety, digital responsibility and etiquette, how to think critically when online and how to be a positive contributor to others through the power of technology.

Globe launched the DTP in 2016 to provide students and teachers with knowledge of digital citizenship and cyber safety. 

It tackles their online behavior and help them develop insights into the influences of the online world and the choices they are making. 

The company said DTP workshops have already been implemented in more than 200 schools across 17 regions in the Philippines. 

Many of these schools also committed to share the workshops to their neighboring schools.

Digital literacy module for parents launched
