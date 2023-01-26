^

Daily Bread

The Problem Within

The Philippine Star
January 26, 2023 | 12:00am
The Problem Within


Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven! Matthew 21:9

Afew years ago, a woodpecker began tapping on the siding of our home. We thought the problem was only external. Then one day, my son and I climbed up a ladder into the attic only to have a bird fly past our startled faces. The problem was worse than we'd suspected: it was inside our house.

When Jesus arrived in Jerusalem, the crowd was hoping He would be the one to fix their external problem-their oppression by the Romans. They went wild, shouting, "Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest heaven!" (Matthew 21:9). This was the moment they'd been waiting for; God's appointed King had come. If God's chosen Deliverer was going to begin reforming things, wouldn't He start with all the wrong out there? But in most gospel accounts, the “triumphal entry” is followed by Jesus driving out exploitative moneychangers ... from the temple (vv. 12-13). He was cleaning house, and from the inside out.

That's what happens when we welcome Jesus as King; He comes to set things right — and He starts with us. He makes us confront the evil inside. Jesus on the donkey is like the warriors in the Trojan horse. The horse was welcomed as a symbol of peace, but its ultimate aim was unconditional surrender. Jesus our King requires the Same from US. Glenn Packiam

 

 

What does it mean for Jesus to be your King?
Why is it vital for you to surrender your all to Him?

Dear Jesus, You're the true King. Forgive me for wanting You to only
fix the problems in the world around me and not to confront the sin
in my heart. Show me where I'm prone to wander and expose the
ways I want to run my own life.

