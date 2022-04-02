Givers

God loves a cheerful giver. 2 Corinthians 9:7

Years ago, my wife received a small rebate from something she’d purchased. It wasn’t something she’d expected, it just showed up in the mail. Aboutsame time, a good friend shared with her the immense needs of women in another country, entrepreneurial-minded women trying to better themselves by way of education and business. As is often the case, however, their first barrier was financial.

My wife took that rebate and made a micro-loan to a ministry devoted to helping these women. When the loan was repaid, she simply loaned again, and again, and so far has made twenty-seven such investments. My wife enjoys many things, but there’s rarely a smile as big on her face as when she receives an update on the flourishing taking place in the lives of women she’s never met.

We often hear emphasis on the last word in this phrase – “God loves a cheerful giver” (2 Corinthians 9:7) and rightly so. But our giving has a specific quality about it – it shouldn’t be done “reluctantly or under compulsion,” and we’re called not to sow “sparingly” (vv. 6-7). In a word, our giving is to be “cheerful.” And while each of us will give a little differently, our faces are places for telling evidence of our cheer. John Blasé

When did you last “cheerfully” give?

Why do you believe God loves a cheerful giver?

Generous Father God, thank You for the joy that comes in giving from a cheer filled heart.

And thank You for the ways in which You provide abundantly for our needs.