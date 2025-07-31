Canada Fund for Local Initiatives: Strengthening communities, advancing rights in the Philippines

Every year, Canada partners with local, community-based organizations around the world to advance shared values such as human rights, climate resilience and inclusive governance. In the Philippines, these partnerships have taken root and flourished through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) – a modest yet powerful small-grants program that supports grassroots efforts to improve lives and protect the planet.

This year, I am pleased to announce that six dynamic Filipino organizations from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao will receive support from CFLI. Their work – whether in marine research, electoral peacebuilding, digital safety, gender equality or community storytelling – reflects the richness of civil society in the Philippines and the courage of individuals committed to positive change.

But first, some context.

CFLI was established 50 years ago as a global program of the Canadian government. Its goal is simple but ambitious: to empower local organizations – those closest to the issues – to design and lead projects that address pressing development challenges.

In the Philippines, CFLI has been supporting dozens of initiatives since it started in the country almost 40 years ago – from advancing Indigenous Peoples’ rights to promoting women’s participation in peace processes. Over time, it has evolved into a key tool to reflect Canada’s centerpiece policies – from its feminist international assistance policy to the Indo-Pacific Strategy – supporting efforts that are inclusive, sustainable and rights-based.

This year’s selected projects continue that tradition of excellence and impact:

• In Eastern Samar, the Guiuan Development Foundation (GDFI)’s “Building Climate and Coastal Resilience through Inclusive Integrated Coastal Zone Management in Northern Leyte Gulf.” This project aims to strengthen climate and disaster resilience in seven coastal municipalities by promoting coastal governance, ecosystem restoration and climate-adaptive and Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI)-sensitive livelihoods.

• Foundation for Media Alternatives (FMA)’s “Strengthening protection for women human rights defenders (WHRDs). This project will develop a toolkit on technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) strategies that will seek to promote and protect the rights of female human rights defenders. It will also provide a better understanding of TFGBV and increase the capacity of WHRDs as they use and navigate online spaces in their work and advocacy.

• On Pag-asa Island, the Marine Environment and Resources Foundation (MERF)’s “Strengthening Marine Scientific Research Through Biodiversity Assessments.” This project will expand marine scientific research on Pag-asa Island to assess its biodiversity and coastal resources, contributing to deeper understanding of the status and connectivity of the ecosystem in the West Philippine Sea – critical for conservation and sovereignty alike.

• In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Geneva Call’s “Strengthening the Crisis Action Response Team to prevent and respond to local violence before, during and after the election periods in BARMM.” This project aims to enhance crisis response processes to prevent and respond to election-related violence involving armed group members.

• Intersex Philippines’ “I.N.T.E.R.S.E.X: Informing the Nation, Transforming Engagement and Raising Support for Equality and eXistence.” This project will break barriers by advocating for the visibility and rights of intersex Filipinos – through policy reform, public awareness and institutional engagement.

• And finally, the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MIJ)’s “Amplifying frontline voices in climate resilience in Mindanao through multimedia storytelling.” This project will champion environmental protection by raising awareness about climate threats and unsustainable practices in vital areas. It intends to revitalize Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) and showcase community-led climate solutions, inspiring wider adoption and amplifying advocacy for vulnerable ecosystems.

Each of the aforementioned initiatives reflects the spirit of CFLI: locally driven, people-focused and impact-oriented. They also underscore a core tenet of Canada’s international engagement – that development is most sustainable when civil society, government and communities work collaboratively and constructively.

At a time when global challenges such as climate change, inequality and conflict can feel overwhelming, these projects remind us that real change often begins at the community level. Canada is proud to stand with local champions who are working for progress, dignity and hope.

For those interested in learning more about CFLI or exploring to apply in the next round calling for proposals, I invite you to reach out to our team at the Embassy of Canada here in Manila at [email protected].

Strengthening communities and advancing rights in the Philippines begins with engaging with local stakeholders and working constructively together to help build a better future for all Filipinos.

* * *

David Hartman is Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines.