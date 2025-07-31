^

Opinion

Canada Fund for Local Initiatives: Strengthening communities, advancing rights in the Philippines

DIPLOMATIC POUCH - David Hartman - The Philippine Star
July 31, 2025 | 12:00am

Every year, Canada partners with local, community-based organizations around the world to advance shared values such as human rights, climate resilience and inclusive governance. In the Philippines, these partnerships have taken root and flourished through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) – a modest yet powerful small-grants program that supports grassroots efforts to improve lives and protect the planet.

This year, I am pleased to announce that six dynamic Filipino organizations from Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao will receive support from CFLI. Their work – whether in marine research, electoral peacebuilding, digital safety, gender equality or community storytelling – reflects the richness of civil society in the Philippines and the courage of individuals committed to positive change.

But first, some context.

CFLI was established 50 years ago as a global program of the Canadian government. Its goal is simple but ambitious: to empower local organizations – those closest to the issues – to design and lead projects that address pressing development challenges.

In the Philippines, CFLI has been supporting dozens of initiatives since it started in the country almost 40 years ago – from advancing Indigenous Peoples’ rights to promoting women’s participation in peace processes. Over time, it has evolved into a key tool to reflect Canada’s centerpiece policies – from its feminist international assistance policy to the Indo-Pacific Strategy – supporting efforts that are inclusive, sustainable and rights-based.

This year’s selected projects continue that tradition of excellence and impact:

• In Eastern Samar, the Guiuan Development Foundation (GDFI)’s “Building Climate and Coastal Resilience through Inclusive Integrated Coastal Zone Management in Northern Leyte Gulf.” This project aims to strengthen climate and disaster resilience in seven coastal municipalities by promoting coastal governance, ecosystem restoration and climate-adaptive and Gender Equality, Disability and Social Inclusion (GEDSI)-sensitive livelihoods.

• Foundation for Media Alternatives (FMA)’s “Strengthening protection for women human rights defenders (WHRDs). This project will develop a toolkit on technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) strategies that will seek to promote and protect the rights of female human rights defenders. It will also provide a better understanding of TFGBV and increase the capacity of WHRDs as they use and navigate online spaces in their work and advocacy.

• On Pag-asa Island, the Marine Environment and Resources Foundation (MERF)’s “Strengthening Marine Scientific Research Through Biodiversity Assessments.” This project will expand marine scientific research on Pag-asa Island to assess its biodiversity and coastal resources, contributing to deeper understanding of the status and connectivity of the ecosystem in the West Philippine Sea – critical for conservation and sovereignty alike.

• In the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Geneva Call’s “Strengthening the Crisis Action Response Team to prevent and respond to local violence before, during and after the election periods in BARMM.” This project aims to enhance crisis response processes to prevent and respond to election-related violence involving armed group members.

• Intersex Philippines’ “I.N.T.E.R.S.E.X: Informing the Nation, Transforming Engagement and Raising Support for Equality and eXistence.” This project will break barriers by advocating for the visibility and rights of intersex Filipinos – through policy reform, public awareness and institutional engagement.

• And finally, the Mindanao Institute of Journalism (MIJ)’s “Amplifying frontline voices in climate resilience in Mindanao through multimedia storytelling.” This project will champion environmental protection by raising awareness about climate threats and unsustainable practices in vital areas. It intends to revitalize Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK) and showcase community-led climate solutions, inspiring wider adoption and amplifying advocacy for vulnerable ecosystems.

Each of the aforementioned initiatives reflects the spirit of CFLI: locally driven, people-focused and impact-oriented. They also underscore a core tenet of Canada’s international engagement – that development is most sustainable when civil society, government and communities work collaboratively and constructively.

At a time when global challenges such as climate change, inequality and conflict can feel overwhelming, these projects remind us that real change often begins at the community level. Canada is proud to stand with local champions who are working for progress, dignity and hope.

For those interested in learning more about CFLI or exploring to apply in the next round calling for proposals, I invite you to reach out to our team at the Embassy of Canada here in Manila at [email protected].

Strengthening communities and advancing rights in the Philippines begins with engaging with local stakeholders and working constructively together to help build a better future for all Filipinos.

*      *      *

David Hartman is Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines.

CANADA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

SONA: Hopeful, with correction

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
The fourth State of the Nation Address delivered by President Bongbong Marcos gives hope, but only if he delivers.
Opinion
fbtw

Shame campaign

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
Loud applause greeted President Marcos’ mention of “palpak” and “guni-guni” or defective and imagined flood control projects. His call for shame – “mahiya naman kayo”...
Opinion
fbtw

Two presidents let China exploit our seabeds

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 6 days ago
China warships illegally survey Luzon coastal seabeds. It’s as if we’re still under pro-Beijing Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, 2001-2010, and Rodrigo Duterte, 2016-2022.
Opinion
fbtw

The Supreme Court betrayed the people

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 2 days ago
Is our beloved Supreme Court afraid of plunderers being made to account in full view of the public and tried by our Impeachment Court?
Opinion
fbtw

Political dynasts prominent in SONA, floods SC ruling

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 1 day ago
Senate President Francis Escudero banged the gavel Monday to call his dynastic chamber to order.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

The SONA and the defects in our eco-political system

By THE CORNER ORACLE | By Andrew J. Masigan | 1 day ago
I have grown increasingly frustrated by the President’s failure to confront the country’s core eco-political defects – the very defects that hinder our national development. In last Monday’s...
Opinion
fbtw

State of the Nation: Addressing the problems

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Red carpets were literally taken off from the floors when President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivered his fourth State of the Nation Address at the Batasan Pambansa in Quezon City last...
Opinion
fbtw

Unserious

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 2 days ago
Without due process, we have nothing. The regime of justice promised by a functioning constitutional order will be an empty one.
Opinion
fbtw

Business as usual

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
By the time this piece comes out, another State of the Nation Address is done, perhaps minus the pompous red carpet, fashion show-like mood – if the ladies can actually help it.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with