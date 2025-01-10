^

Opinion

Rest in peace, Mervin Guarte

ROSES AND THORNS - Pia Roces Morato - The Philippine Star
January 10, 2025 | 12:00am

It was indeed very devastating to hear that one of our very own, Air Force non-commissioned officer Mervin Guarte, has died after being stabbed in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Southeast Asian Games medalist Guarte was an Airman First Class officer and he was only 33 years old. In a recent statement, former Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Benhur Abalos said that he strongly condemns the senseless killing of A1C Mervin Maligo Guarte, a veteran Philippine team member and Southeast Asian Games multi-medalist and a dedicated member of the Philippine Air Force. Abalos further said that such acts of violence have no place in our society. In the same breath, Abalos called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure that the investigation moves swiftly and reiterated that he has full trust in the capability of the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Police Office to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Mervin Guarte was a skilled obstacle course racing athlete with abilities that obtained him silver medals since the 2011 Southeast Asian Games for track and field and then later shifted to obstacle racing in 2019, where he finally captured his very first gold medal. He also got golds in the men’s 5-km event in the 2019 SEA Games and the men’s team relay in the 2023 regional biennial sporting meet.

Guarte was only in his early 30s when he was stabbed by an unidentified suspect while sleeping in his friend’s house, Councilor Dante Albo Abel in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro last Tuesday.

As per Police Lt. Colonel Roden Fulache, Calapan City police chief, the person of interest is a tricycle driver known to Guarte who unfortunately fled to an unknown area. An investigator managed to interview Guarte prior to his death. Fulache said that both Guarte and the person of interest grew up in the same barangay and that the manhunt operation is ongoing. Fulache also said that the police will file criminal charges against the person of interest once investigators are able to establish evidence behind the killing of Guarte. The weapon that was used was recovered from the scene of the crime.

Mervin’s first national competition was the Palarong Pambansa held in Palawan as a young student in secondary school. He proved to be very promising since then. The Philippine Sports Commission mourns the death of Mervin Guarte and thanked him for his service to the country. Abalos further expressed his appreciation to all men and women in uniform who continue to dedicate their lives to protecting our nation, deserving of respect and protection.

Obstacle course racing (OCR) is a sport in which an athlete runs through various obstacles as fast as possible. As children, obstacle course racing teaches them the importance of resilience and promotes mental and physical growth.

Bambol Tolentino of the Philippine Olympic Committee also expressed his sorrow over the champion’s death and hopes that the crime will be solved soon. Tolentino will also be reaching out to Calapan City Mayor Malou Flores-Morillo as well as Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor regarding the killing of the two-time SEA Games gold medalist.

Tribute after tribute continues to pour in on the unfortunate death of Guarte and as a reserve officer, I too offer my sincerest condolences. Thank you for your service to our nation, Mervin. Rest in peace.

MERVIN GUARTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Guarding our bank savings

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
We already knew as early as July that the Marcos administration was siphoning a significant amount of the funds of the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp., along with so-called idle funds from the Philippine Health...
Opinion
fbtw

Bulaga!

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
I was casually driving down Pasig Boulevard at the start of the New Year when to my surprise, there was a double roller guard rail at the junction going into C5.
Opinion
fbtw

Crippling

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
Harsh as it may sound, fiscal management the past two years seems to have put short-term political expediency ahead of long-term institutional stability.
Opinion
fbtw

Three BBM gains in 30 months

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
After 30 months as president, Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. has scored three remarkable achievements:
Opinion
fbtw

Our political leaders have failed us

By THE CORNER ORACLE | By Andrew J. Masigan | 2 days ago
Another year passed and a new one is before us.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Customs leads rice cartel / Landgrabbers infest Bugsuk

By GOTCHA | By Jarius Bondoc | 36 minutes ago
For sure there’s a rice cartel.
Opinion
fbtw

2025 GAA out, 2026 budget in

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 36 minutes ago
It cuts like a knife, as one popular song goes.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Preparing for the next pandemic

EDITORIAL - Preparing for the next pandemic

1 day ago
Are we ready for the next pandemic?
Opinion
fbtw

Philippines and China at a crossroads

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
The current front pages of Philippine dailies are again headlining the incursions of China’s biggest Coast Guard vessel in Philippine waters.
Opinion
fbtw

A brighter 2025 for Israel and the Philippines

By DIPLOMATIC POUCH | By Ilan Fluss | 1 day ago
Looking back at 2024, it’s hard to believe how much we accomplished.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with