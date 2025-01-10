Rest in peace, Mervin Guarte

It was indeed very devastating to hear that one of our very own, Air Force non-commissioned officer Mervin Guarte, has died after being stabbed in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

Southeast Asian Games medalist Guarte was an Airman First Class officer and he was only 33 years old. In a recent statement, former Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) secretary Benhur Abalos said that he strongly condemns the senseless killing of A1C Mervin Maligo Guarte, a veteran Philippine team member and Southeast Asian Games multi-medalist and a dedicated member of the Philippine Air Force. Abalos further said that such acts of violence have no place in our society. In the same breath, Abalos called on the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure that the investigation moves swiftly and reiterated that he has full trust in the capability of the Oriental Mindoro Provincial Police Office to bring the perpetrator to justice.

Mervin Guarte was a skilled obstacle course racing athlete with abilities that obtained him silver medals since the 2011 Southeast Asian Games for track and field and then later shifted to obstacle racing in 2019, where he finally captured his very first gold medal. He also got golds in the men’s 5-km event in the 2019 SEA Games and the men’s team relay in the 2023 regional biennial sporting meet.

Guarte was only in his early 30s when he was stabbed by an unidentified suspect while sleeping in his friend’s house, Councilor Dante Albo Abel in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro last Tuesday.

As per Police Lt. Colonel Roden Fulache, Calapan City police chief, the person of interest is a tricycle driver known to Guarte who unfortunately fled to an unknown area. An investigator managed to interview Guarte prior to his death. Fulache said that both Guarte and the person of interest grew up in the same barangay and that the manhunt operation is ongoing. Fulache also said that the police will file criminal charges against the person of interest once investigators are able to establish evidence behind the killing of Guarte. The weapon that was used was recovered from the scene of the crime.

Mervin’s first national competition was the Palarong Pambansa held in Palawan as a young student in secondary school. He proved to be very promising since then. The Philippine Sports Commission mourns the death of Mervin Guarte and thanked him for his service to the country. Abalos further expressed his appreciation to all men and women in uniform who continue to dedicate their lives to protecting our nation, deserving of respect and protection.

Obstacle course racing (OCR) is a sport in which an athlete runs through various obstacles as fast as possible. As children, obstacle course racing teaches them the importance of resilience and promotes mental and physical growth.

Bambol Tolentino of the Philippine Olympic Committee also expressed his sorrow over the champion’s death and hopes that the crime will be solved soon. Tolentino will also be reaching out to Calapan City Mayor Malou Flores-Morillo as well as Oriental Mindoro Gov. Humerlito Dolor regarding the killing of the two-time SEA Games gold medalist.

Tribute after tribute continues to pour in on the unfortunate death of Guarte and as a reserve officer, I too offer my sincerest condolences. Thank you for your service to our nation, Mervin. Rest in peace.