War on drugs

Conclusion

It seems that some studies say when Nixon exploited these issues in 1968, he was elected president as his policies capitalized on the public concern over the high rate of drug use, with his administration telling Congress that the matter was a real national emergency. Back to PRRD, when the groundswell on the issue seemed to have been a major factor for change, it seems to be so pertinent to public interest that a resolution, closure or even some concrete measure on the issue be finally reached.

Human rights groups here and abroad say that a more long lasting policy change that moves away from harm reduction strategies is critical, yet the drug problem that is also just as critical is prevalent, as it is both a social and health concern. Poverty, unemployment and social inequality are among the primary reasons that lure many people into the drug trade as a way to get out of economic hardship. These to me are the main issues that need to be addressed, even more so today.

While the quad committee has declared the need to “ferret out the truth” in order to seek justice and heal the nation, former president Duterte, on the other hand, also declared that his administration’s war on drugs was a success as it minimized the rampant spread of narcotics in our country. Either way, the issue on the war on drugs is an international problem and this metaphorical war represents a government’s efforts to combat illegal drugs – its consumption, distribution and production.

As for me , I can’t help but go back to what former president Duterte once said – “Your concern is human rights, my concern is human lives.” This statement still resonates today – and very strongly. In the end, it seems that a global strategic alliance might be the best approach to solving the problem of illegal drugs. Perhaps this is where we are headed. Perhaps this may be an approach worth taking by the quad committee of the House of Representatives.