The color purple

It’s women’s month and women around the world are celebrating their time as they actively promote gender equality and women empowerment. So many are the words we hear very often that cry out for “girl power” and, just like the lyrics in a song by a popular girl group called Little Mix that goes, “you make it rain but I’ll make it shower,” the plight of women everywhere is actually more than meets the eye.

For decades, women have been fighting for their rightful place in this world and the fact that they have been through endless battles for equality, it must also be noted that they too have shown the real meaning of resilience and character in the midst of adversity. It goes without saying that men too have their rightful place in the story called life; however, for women, the challenge has always been of a different significance, where they carry both burden and responsibility that certainly deserves respect and proper attention, considering that generations of men are born because of women – a superpower only we women have in the very first place.

While it is true that women are emotional, it must also be said that we are at the same time strong, as we are able to draw might from our emotions. The usual way of thinking about how women are has been qualified over time and this has played a very important role in further empowering women in society, hence the reason why this no longer limits our abilities in life.

The Philippine Commission on Women’s call to equality strongly believes that we can be all equal and they are amplifying further efforts on gender equality and partnering with multi stakeholders in response to the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to give equitable opportunities for women that are not hindered by gender biases or discrimination.

Safe spaces for women is also crucial for them to thrive in society where growth and development is not limited. In my city, Quezon City, we constituents have been enjoying for a very long time protection against harassment and discrimination, especially under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte. Our GAD family in our local government office continues to uphold the rights and privileges we have in a city we consider our home.

The color purple is very significant for women not only because it represents them but also because it stands for justice and dignity. Whether we are 9-5 working women or stay at home moms, the reality is that such jobs require our capacity to nurture, sustain and fulfill duties that are essential in the lives of others, not to mention that women are the key in bridging the gaps that have a profound impact on the many sectors of society that now include finance, technology and business.

More and more women are becoming increasingly aware of their roles as well as their capabilities and have become game changers in society today. Gone are the days when women were stereotyped as being too soft or too weak to be a leader. To date, and because both men and women are becoming more aware of their strengths, women leaders are booming as well as celebrating their diverse nature in the world of womanhood. Our very own Armed Forces of the Philippines, for example, has broken barriers and made history (after 88 years) with Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla as our first female spokesperson. Colonel Francel is a strong force to reckon with due to her vast experience in cyberspace as well as her ability to use the necessary soft skills in addressing issues that pertain to our national security.

The color purple is the color of empowerment and as women, we must recognize that it takes a tribe of us to continue getting our efforts across. Throughout the years, the synergy between men and women has grown steadily in terms of gender equality and certainly, we need more champions in promoting women’s rights, predominantly in the more marginalized sectors where all genders can thrive and participate in advocating equality.

As women have been a significant source of strength and resilience for decades, it’s time we recognize how these traits are passed on from generation to generation, and that is the greatest investment we can make to further advance womankind into the path of prosperity and advancement. Happy Women’s Month to all the strong, brave and fierce women in the world!