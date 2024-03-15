^

Opinion

The color purple

ROSES AND THORNS - Pia Roces Morato - The Philippine Star
March 15, 2024 | 12:00am

It’s women’s month and women around the world are celebrating their time as they actively promote gender equality and women empowerment. So many are the words we hear very often that cry out for “girl power” and, just like the lyrics in a song by a popular girl group called Little Mix that goes, “you make it rain but I’ll make it shower,”  the plight of women everywhere is actually more than meets the eye.

For decades, women have been fighting for their rightful place in this world and the fact that they have been through endless battles for equality, it must also be noted that they too have shown the real meaning of resilience and character in the midst of adversity. It goes without saying that men too have their rightful place in the story called life; however, for women, the challenge has always been of a different significance, where they carry both burden and responsibility that certainly deserves respect and proper attention, considering that generations of men are born because of women – a superpower only we women have in the very first place.

While it is true that women are emotional, it must also be said that we are at the same time strong, as we are able to draw might from our emotions. The usual way of thinking about how women are has been qualified over time and this has played a very important role in further empowering women in society, hence the reason why this no longer limits our abilities in life.

The Philippine Commission on Women’s call to equality strongly believes that we can be all equal and they are amplifying further efforts on gender equality and partnering with multi stakeholders in response to the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to give equitable opportunities for women that are not hindered by gender biases or discrimination.

Safe spaces for women is also crucial for them to thrive in society where growth and development is not limited. In my city, Quezon City, we constituents have been enjoying for a very long time protection against harassment and discrimination, especially under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte. Our GAD family in our local government office continues to uphold the rights and privileges we have in a city we consider our home.

The color purple is very significant for women not only because it represents them but also because it stands for justice and dignity. Whether we are 9-5 working women or stay at home moms, the reality is that such jobs require our capacity to nurture, sustain and fulfill duties that are essential in the lives of others, not to mention that women are the key in bridging the gaps that have a profound impact on the many sectors of society that now include finance, technology and business.

More and more women are becoming increasingly aware of their roles as well as their capabilities and have become game changers in society today. Gone are the days when women were stereotyped as being too soft or too weak to be a leader. To date, and because both men and women are becoming more aware of their strengths, women leaders are booming as well as celebrating their diverse nature in the world of womanhood. Our very own Armed Forces of the Philippines, for example, has broken barriers and made history (after 88 years) with Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla as our first female spokesperson. Colonel Francel is a strong force to reckon with due to her vast experience in cyberspace as well as her ability to use the necessary soft skills in addressing issues that pertain to our national security.

The color purple is the color of empowerment and as women, we must recognize that it takes a tribe of us to continue getting our efforts across. Throughout the years, the synergy between men and women has grown steadily in terms of gender equality and certainly, we need more champions in promoting women’s rights, predominantly in the more marginalized sectors where all genders can thrive and participate in advocating equality.

As women have been a significant source of strength and resilience for decades, it’s time we recognize how these traits are passed on from generation to generation, and that is the greatest investment we can make to further advance womankind into the path of prosperity and advancement. Happy Women’s Month to all the strong, brave and fierce women in the world!

vuukle comment

WOMEN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

The real battle of Katipunan

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
The real battle of Katipunan happens every school day as students, office workers and truck drivers race against time and against each other, as they find themselves stuck in the gridlocked avenue.
Opinion
fbtw

The biggest infra company

By VIRTUAL REALITY | By Tony Lopez | 1 day ago
San Miguel Corp. president and CEO Ramon S. Ang and Metro Pacific Investments Corp. chair, president and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan are talking to merge their respective tollways operations – SMC Tollways (under...
Opinion
fbtw

The Chinese-Filipino business family

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
Even during the pre-Spanish period of Philippine history, the ethnic Chinese trader was already known in the archipelago.
Opinion
fbtw

Contained

By FIRST PERSON | By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
When Hamas militants launched that murderous Oct. 7 raid on Israeli settlements, the strategy was to escalate confrontation enough to bring regional and global forces into play, possibly forcing the extinction of...
Opinion
fbtw

Life after kidnapping

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 2 days ago
For the first time in a long while, I exchanged my evening Net-flix bingeing for a book
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Changing the nuke narratives

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu Villanueva | 1 hour ago
As the chairman of the House Special Committee on Nuclear Energy of the 19th Congress, Rep. Cojuangco shepherded the approval of HB 9293 and 9876.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Preserving a geological treasure

EDITORIAL - Preserving a geological treasure

1 day ago
In September last year, a provincial board member of Bohol had asked the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to stop the construction of private structures within the Chocolate Hills area.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Mocking Congress

EDITORIAL - Mocking Congress

2 days ago
The 17 conditions set in an audio recording by Apollo Quiboloy to face Senate grilling on charges of sex trafficking seemed too bizarre to be serious.
Opinion
fbtw

The standard of our service

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 2 days ago
As a warm-up question, our Bible study leader Pastor Ferdie asked if we had all seen the movie “Gladiator.” Yes, we replied.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with