While Rome burned

The 15th day of March is historically referred to as The Ides of March, the 74th day of the Roman calendar which was the last day of settling debts or paying your “utang” in the Roman empire. Another thing I recall from Roman history is the claim of some writers that “while Rome burned, the Emperor Nero played a violin.”

A series of events recently came together that reminded me of the insane Emperor Nero, Rome burning and scores that needed to be settled by the Ides of March. We have just come into the beginning of March, experiencing such hot weather made worse by El Niño and hearing about so many house fires and forest fires.

Meanwhile, just like the Emperor Nero, our senators and congressmen are so obsessed with having their way on how to conduct Charter change that they have not noticed burning issues around the country. They play their political games while our economy suffers, El Niño dries up almost all the rice fields and agricultural areas.

Rebels are actively engaging government troops in shootouts while foreign criminal elements openly kidnap fellow foreigners in Metro Manila and engage police units in gunfights along highways as well as busy commercial areas such as the BGC. On top of all that, last week featured the most direct challenge and assault of the Chinese Coast Guard on Philippine Coast Guard vessels, but hardly anyone in the Senate and Congress responded or protested with vigor or conviction.

Last week, while Congress and the Senate wrestled over Cha-cha, I discovered that “natives” in the business community were restless and upset about the proposed legislated wage hike increases. I had the chance to speak with business owners and corporate bosses and top of mind for many of them was the ongoing congressional push for legislated wage increase of P100 to P150 additional per day.

One business owner I know who loves his employees and is proactive regarding their needs or benefits flatly told me that he would have to cut his manpower by 10 percent to 20 percent depending on what Congress passes into law. He pointed out that Congress only focuses on the issue of wage increase but not on the state or condition of small business enterprises, which is about 80 percent of the entire private sector.

Many small business owners admit that revenues are down from anywhere of 20 percent to 60 percent depending on the type of business, products and locations. I’ve known this to be true among restaurants, tourism-based businesses, hotels and a number of retail chains. Filipinos are spending less because they have less.

One friend who operates a chain of restaurants pointed out that even fast-food outlets are feeling the pinch as customers and employees working in commercial or business districts have reduced their visits to pay days or birthdays while opting to do lunch in canteen and carinderias or bring baon to work.

In response, restaurants and food outlets I know have started to limit their product lines or food choices and only offer sure sellers. There has also been a shift to online food service which reduces rentals, manpower and the many permits required by local governments as well as barangays.

Believe it or not, even some car wash places now have fewer customers, unlike in the past years when you had to line up to get your car washed or detailed. Mall regulars often play the “close-open” game as they check what outlet or brand recently closed or opened stores inside malls.

For the first time, I now hear businessmen express their resentment at government and question what government was doing. Why was the government not sharing in the burden of legislated wage increase or subsidizing some of it?

I found this change in attitude quite interesting because in the past, whenever wage increases were suggested or programed by Congress or the national government, the private sector would generally howl in opposition but eventually negotiate. Perhaps the time has come that the private sector is finally fed up with being used by congressmen and senators who use “legislation in aid of re-election” but at the expense of the business community.

If businesses are forced to undertake cost cutting measures, lower profits and other financial belt-tightening measures, then it is only fair that we the taxpayers or members of the business community demand that public officials do likewise. It is about time that we pressure and push public officials to undertake cost-cutting measures, mandatory savings, realignment of funding and prioritizing benefits and services for all Filipino citizens.

For starters, the Commission on Audit should publicly share the housekeeping and operational budgets and expenses of every congressman, senator, Cabinet member and government official, including the AFP and the PNP.

Given how another Marcos president is once again leading the country into a potential bottomless debt pit, we should all start paying closer attention to government projects, both national and local. Are they really part of the country’s development plan or is an LGU or department pushing for a project as part of their “personal motive driven” spending, a.k.a kotong or kickback.

Our senators, congressmen and officials of the Executive department would be well advised to use the coming Easter break to find out from and to listen to many Filipinos who can barely make ends meet. Survey the extent of damage that El Niño has made in the lives of not just plants, but of farmers and people living in the provinces. Stop playing your political fiddle while lives and businesses are getting torched by your poor leadership or corruption. Remember, fires have a way of getting out of control.

* * *

E-mail: [email protected]