^

Opinion

While Rome burned

CTALK - Cito Beltran - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2024 | 12:00am

The 15th day of March is historically referred to as The Ides of March, the 74th day of the Roman calendar which was the last day of settling debts or paying your “utang” in the Roman empire. Another thing I recall from Roman history is the claim of some writers that “while Rome burned, the Emperor Nero played a violin.”

A series of events recently came together that reminded me of the insane Emperor Nero, Rome burning and scores that needed to be settled by the Ides of March. We have just come into the beginning of March, experiencing such hot weather made worse by El Niño and hearing about so many house fires and forest fires.

Meanwhile, just like the Emperor Nero, our senators and congressmen are so obsessed with having their way on how to conduct Charter change that they have not noticed burning issues around the country. They play their political games while our economy suffers, El Niño dries up almost all the rice fields and agricultural areas.

Rebels are actively engaging government troops in shootouts while foreign criminal elements openly kidnap fellow foreigners in Metro Manila and engage police units in gunfights along highways as well as busy commercial areas such as the BGC. On top of all that, last week featured the most direct challenge and assault of the Chinese Coast Guard on Philippine Coast Guard vessels, but hardly anyone in the Senate and Congress responded or protested with vigor or conviction.

Last week, while Congress and the Senate wrestled over Cha-cha, I discovered that “natives” in the business community were restless and upset about the proposed legislated wage hike increases. I had the chance to speak with business owners and corporate bosses and top of mind for many of them was the ongoing congressional push for legislated wage increase of P100 to P150 additional per day.

One business owner I know who loves his employees and is proactive regarding their needs or benefits flatly told me that he would have to cut his manpower by 10 percent to 20 percent depending on what Congress passes into law. He pointed out that Congress only focuses on the issue of wage increase but not on the state or condition of small business enterprises, which is about 80 percent of the entire private sector.

Many small business owners admit that revenues are down from anywhere of 20 percent to 60 percent depending on the type of business, products and locations. I’ve known this to be true among restaurants, tourism-based businesses, hotels and a number of retail chains. Filipinos are spending less because they have less.

One friend who operates a chain of restaurants pointed out that even fast-food outlets are feeling the pinch as customers and employees working in commercial or business districts have reduced their visits to pay days or birthdays while opting to do lunch in canteen and carinderias or bring baon to work.

In response, restaurants and food outlets I know have started to limit their product lines or food choices and only offer sure sellers. There has also been a shift to online food service which reduces rentals, manpower and the many permits required by local governments as well as barangays.

Believe it or not, even some car wash places now have fewer customers, unlike in the past years when you had to line up to get your car washed or detailed. Mall regulars often play the “close-open” game as they check what outlet or brand recently closed or opened stores inside malls.

For the first time, I now hear businessmen express their resentment at government and question what government was doing. Why was the government not sharing in the burden of legislated wage increase or subsidizing some of it?

I found this change in attitude quite interesting because in the past, whenever wage increases were suggested or programed by Congress or the national government, the private sector would generally howl in opposition but eventually negotiate. Perhaps the time has come that the private sector is finally fed up with being used by congressmen and senators who use “legislation in aid of re-election” but at the expense of the business community.

If businesses are forced to undertake cost cutting measures, lower profits and other financial belt-tightening measures, then it is only fair that we the taxpayers or members of the business community demand that public officials do likewise. It is about time that we pressure and push public officials to undertake cost-cutting measures, mandatory savings, realignment of funding and prioritizing benefits and services for all Filipino citizens.

For starters, the Commission on Audit should publicly share the housekeeping and operational budgets and expenses of every congressman, senator, Cabinet member and government official, including the AFP and the PNP.

Given how another Marcos president is once again leading the country into a potential bottomless debt pit, we should all start paying closer attention to government projects, both national and local. Are they really part of the country’s development plan or is an LGU or department pushing for a project as part of their “personal motive driven” spending, a.k.a kotong or kickback.

Our senators, congressmen and officials of the Executive department would be well advised to use the coming Easter break to find out from and to listen to many Filipinos who can barely make ends meet. Survey the extent of damage that El Niño has made in the lives of not just plants, but of farmers and people living in the provinces. Stop playing your political fiddle while lives and businesses are getting torched by your poor leadership or corruption. Remember, fires have a way of getting out of control.

*      *      *

 

E-mail: [email protected]

vuukle comment

CALENDAR

DEBTS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Biden’s vision for America and the world

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
President Biden’s State of the Union message was a really crucial one for his reelection bid.
Opinion
fbtw

Where have all the nurses gone?

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
I could write about the country’s female tycoons who have grown their fathers’ businesses to dizzying heights, including Tessie Sy-Coson, Helen Yuchengco-Dee, Robina Gokongwei and Josephine Gotianun-Yap;...
Opinion
fbtw

CSPA: When not to expedite

By IMMIGRATION CORNER | By Michael J. Gurfinkel | 1 day ago
My employer recently agreed to petition me for a green card.
Opinion
fbtw

Actions speak louder than words

By BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. | By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 1 day ago
The recent incident involving China Coast Guard ships and one of our supply boats is yet again another example of the disgraceful, dangerous and aggressive behavior that shows China’s propensity to double...
Opinion
fbtw

Time to revitalize the transformative power of democracy

By Korean Serenade | By Lee Sang-Hwa | 1 day ago
“Is this the end of the beginning or the beginning of the end?” This mind-boggling question lingered in my mind when I departed Myanmar in December 2021.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Non-poor enjoy subsidy

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 hour ago
One of the landmark statutes that have broadened a bit the access of Filipinos to education is Republic Act (RA) 6728, or the GASTPE Law, for brevity’s sake.
Opinion
fbtw

Truth, justice, duty and honor

By THOUGHTS TO GUIDE US BY | By Elvie Punzalan-Estavillo | 1 hour ago
As we observe and celebrate the Lenten season this month, let us join ranks and pray that our ever-loving God bless and help our beloved Motherland.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - NFA housecleaning

EDITORIAL - NFA housecleaning

1 day ago
With rice retailed at P20 per kilo still stuck in the realm of aspiration, a scandal has erupted in the National Food Authority, which is tasked to maintain a rice buffer stock for the country by buying from local...
Opinion
fbtw

Women in the shadows

By POINT OF VIEW | By Dorothy Delgado Novicio | 1 day ago
I am never lacking of women to honor or draw inspiration from every time we celebrate International Women’s Day.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with