Hullabaloo over nothing

Most countries continue to recognize the One China Policy, and so do we. This is affirmed by the fact that the Philippines to this day has only the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) as a representative office in Taiwan with no formal diplomatic ties.

Over the years, we have maintained close economic cooperation with Taiwan being the 8th largest trading partner, 8th largest export market and 8th biggest source of imports in 2022, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. Taiwan is home to close to 200,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) employed in manufacturing and various sectors, and it goes without saying that we have good people-to-people and cultural ties.

Which is why it really isn’t such a big deal, and it’s not surprising, that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulated the winning candidate in the recently concluded presidential elections in Taiwan on behalf of the Filipino people, saying that he looks forward to “close collaboration, strengthening mutual interests, fostering peace, and ensuring prosperity for our people in the years ahead.”

Having been educated in the UK, President Marcos was simply displaying common courtesy and returning the gesture of the Taiwanese government that tweeted its congratulations when he won in the 2022 May presidential elections. President-elect Lai Ching-te, who was vice president during that time, had expressed his best wishes for PBBM as well as Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio. And just in case China has forgotten, Taiwan was not represented during the inauguration of President Marcos Jr. despite actively seeking to send a delegation.

As pointed out by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the congratulatory message was clearly the president’s way of expressing his gratitude to Taiwan for hosting the OFWs, many of whom are engaged in the manufacturing industry and are expected to benefit from a salary increase owing to a landmark law that was passed by the Legislative Yuan (the highest legislative body in Taiwan) last December.

Not surprisingly, I received several messages saying that China was “overreacting” to the congratulatory statements issued not only by the Philippines but other nations as well. As one described it, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) was “acting like an overzealous principal engaged in a scolding spree,” lecturing and calling out countries that congratulated the winners or said that the recent elections is proof of Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.

Included in China’s “rebukes list” is the United States for purportedly sending a “gravely wrong signal” to “independence separatist forces,” while British Foreign Secretary David Cameron who offered his “warm congratulations” received condemnation from the Chinese MOFA for his “wrong act.”

Australia, which issued a statement saying that the “smooth conduct of the elections is a testament to the maturity and strength of Taiwan’s democracy,” already received a dour warning from Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian the night before the elections in Taiwan through an opinion piece published in a major newspaper: “If Australia is tied to the chariot of Taiwan separatist forces, the Australian people would be pushed over the edge of an abyss.”

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa also issued a congratulatory message “for the smooth implementation of the democratic election,” and shared expectations for the Taiwan issue to be “resolved peacefully through dialogue” – prompting the Chinese embassy in Japan to blast her comments as a “serious interference in China’s internal affairs.”

Singapore congratulated “Dr. William Lai and his party on their victory,” adding that Singapore will continue to grow its close relationship with Taiwan based on the One China Policy – and was also reprimanded.

But the most blistering comments were seemingly reserved for the Philippines, with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning warning the Philippines “not to play with fire” and outrageously suggesting that the president read more about the Taiwan issue to arrive at “the right conclusions.”

Filipinos angrily reacted to Mao Ning’s statements. Of course, if anything, Filipinos are angry with China at the way they have been treating our fishermen, harassing and shadowing Philippine Coast Guard vessels and resupply boats – ramming our vessels, spraying them with water cannons, pointing military grade lasers and other acts of aggression that have caused harm and damage.

It’s no surprise that Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro scored a lot of points when he called out Mao Ning in a statement. He simply expressed what many Filipinos wanted to say in the first place.

“It is unfortunate that the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson stooped to such low and gutter-level talk – resorting to insulting our president and the Filipino nation, and further debasing herself, the ministry, and Party she represents in the process,” Secretary Teodoro said.

“But then again, we should not at all be surprised – being a nation and people enjoying the privileges, rights, and freedoms of a democratic society – that an agent of a Party and system of government incompatible with our way of life and who routinely spouts State-sanctioned propaganda and disinformation would go that far and that low,” he continued.

“It is unfortunate, but I am, myself, unsurprised. The spokesperson’s statements were ‘on brand.’ We, and the world, should not expect more,” Secretary Teodoro clapped back.

But as many have pointed out, China would not have been so offended by congratulatory messages had the winner been the “China friendly” candidate. Too bad, things didn’t turn out their way.

Clearly, what is important is that China and the Philippines have both agreed to “improve communications” and deal with issues regarding the South China Sea calmly. This is after all the more important issue which everyone should try to resolve peacefully, instead of making a big hullabaloo over something that is perfectly innocuous.

