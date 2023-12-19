^

Opinion

Choosing growth over comfort

POINT OF VIEW - Gabrielle Elijah G. Villareal - The Philippine Star
December 19, 2023 | 12:00am

We’re finally here.

I have always been eager to apply to Benilde. I even gave my parents an ultimatum – it’s LaSalle-Benilde or I’m not going to college.

But I’m glad I forged my own path. Even if that meant being away from my family for a while, and studying in Manila despite how terrifying and unfamiliar the place was to me. I guess we can all relate to this, deciding between growth and comfort.

I chose growth over comfort. And it’s safe to say that us wearing our black gowns and togas is a testament of how the rewards of our growth will far outweigh the safety of traveling the comfortable road.

I applied to my course, Governance and Public Affairs, in August 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic. It was a newly offered course, which makes us pioneer students and first graduates of this program. This program was the reason I got drawn to studying in CSB. In embracing this newly offered program, I found not just an academic pursuit but a transformative journey.

This program served as more than a pre-law course to me; it became my crucible for understanding the intricate tapestry of society, the delicate balance of power and the profound responsibilities that come with it.

The country was in such a drastic state then up until now. Students struggled in every aspect of their lives.

I’d say our batch is one of the most resilient batches of graduates, not only did we lose two years of our college life and our youth, stuck at home, some of us lost loved ones too. I lost my only sister, Zash, last year. It felt awful that the only choice we had was to go forward. Even though it was easier to drop everything and wallow in our grief, because what is grief but love with no place to go.

Our resilience did not teach us how to accept the way things are; it taught us how significant good governance and accountability can impact our lives. It resounds with the empowering truth that our voices are not just heard but wield the potential to make a profound difference.

Our country needs a new generation of leaders, lawyers, diplomats, even artists and business people, who will implement a strong sense of duty to promote the interests and human rights of the disadvantaged in society. It’s our generation’s turn to be architects of positive change, stewards of justice and extraordinary world changers.

The School of Diplomacy and Governance has been an integral part of my academic growth. I have been blessed with many opportunities such as representing the school locally and internationally in various events and conferences. One in particular is representing not just our school, but our country, at the Harvard World Model United Nations in Paris, France with my fellow delegates from CDA and DIA.

Not a single one of us here today has done it alone. We are each a patchwork quilt of those who have loved us, those who have supported our aspirations, those who showed us empathy and kindness or offered us constructive criticism even when it wasn’t easy to hear.

These people for me are my academic mentors and professors, who honed me to grow as an individual of wisdom and stature.

My classmates and my best friends since frosh year.

Lastly, my family. Mom and Dad, my older sister Zash and my baby brother Zach. Who showed me what unconditional love truly meant. This achievement is dedicated to my family.

I’ll be ending this with a quote from a great philosopher, Taylor Swift.

Scary news is: You’re on your own now.

Cool news is: You’re on your own now.

We are led by our gut instincts, our desires and fears, our scars and our dreams.

Arduous things will happen to us. We will recover. We will learn from it. We will grow stronger because of it.

*   *   *

 

Remarks delivered by Gabrielle Elijah G. Villareal, summa cum laude, at the recent graduation exercises of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

vuukle comment

COLLEGE

POINT OF VIEW
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Holiday gridlock

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
If the Marcos 2.0 administration wants to attract more investors, it can start with measures that are less complicated and divisive, and cheaper than amending the Constitution.
Opinion
fbtw

A hard-earned Christmas

By GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! | By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
I may complain about the traffic nowadays, but I remind myself that this is a good problem to have.
Opinion
fbtw

Christmas is love in action

By THOUGHTS TO GUIDE US BY | By Elvie Punzalan-Estavillo | 1 day ago
Christmas is the most awaited season of the year. It stirs sentiments and wraps warm memories to brighten our hearts.
Opinion
fbtw

Br. Armin Luistro’s messages for the nation

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 2 days ago
On Dec. 7 Br. Armin Luistro FSC was awarded the Bukas Palad Award by the Ateneo de Manila University at its Traditional University Awards.
Opinion
fbtw

‘Water-proofing’ our future

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
There has been no rehabilitation since the Angat Dam began its operation in 1967.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Ukraine’s waning Western support

By POLITICAL FUTURES | By Ian Bremmer | 1 day ago
When Russia invaded in February 2022, the courage, determination and skill of Ukrainian fighters quickly captured imaginations in Europe and the United States.
Opinion
fbtw

Bullets to ballads

By QWERTYMAN | By Jose Dalisay | 1 day ago
Maye it’s that time of year, when we get all wishful and start asking for things that will likely never come or never happen – like peace on earth and goodwill to men – but it’s the wishing...
Opinion
fbtw

West Philippine Sea: The President is undeterred

By BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. | By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 2 days ago
By now, everyone knows how determined the President is in protecting our maritime territory and sovereign rights as clearly articulated in his latest statement – posted on his social media accounts for the...
Opinion
fbtw

Of sheep turned wolves and UP’s ‘fightingest’ Maroons

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
It was a tough UAAP Season 86 and a heartbreaking championship game, at least for us, the Diliman faithful.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with