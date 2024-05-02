Make our world a better one

I was reluctant at first to accept this honor of addressing you, very young hi-tech people, given my age. I had worked in academe all my working life – 44 years, in four of the eight UAAP member-universities. The experience was fun! It was a smooth flow; I just listened to God’s prodding, and I followed. Not my will but His. Now I serve on boards of corporations, schools and foundations.

Because of my work, I had sat here on stage for some 100 commencement exercises, given the thrice a year graduation rites of La Salle, plus those of several institutes of thousands of graduates of another university. I had listened therefore to as many graduation speeches. So I’ve lived long, and maybe there are a few things I can share with you graduates to aid you in your life journey. Thus I decided to accept to speak.

I grew up in a different world. My mother’s five siblings were educated in the traditional professions – pharmacy, dentistry, law, business and my mother, education. My father’s siblings were educated in business, civil engineering, education, mining engineering and my father, accountancy and law. Then my siblings and I had liberal education, none of us in professional licensing programs. None of us did graduate studies. Our children were still in that mode – accountancy and modified business programs, such as management engineering, management economics, marketing and the like, plus graduate studies.

Now I see my eight grandchildren swaying in the direction of fashion, music, sports, culinary and fine arts. I have my eldest granddaughter enrolled in fashion design right here at CSB. That was unthinkable before. Go to college to learn to sew?! Yes, she’s into Fashion Design and Marketing and yes, she is very happy and having the time of her life.

My elder grandson in senior high school is starting to get involved in theater, writing scripts and singing and acting; another grandchild playing the piano, another the violin, another the guitar and the youngest, a granddaughter, at 12, is into serious soccer, competing here and abroad.

But I remember my late uncle saying that when he took up business administration at UP before the second world war (your parents and I were not yet born then), he was roundly chided for it. What, go to the University of the Philippines to study business? He became secretary of commerce in time.

And you, you spent three to four years here to learn cuisine, to manage hotels and restaurants here and overseas, to be tour guides, to create art, music, film, animation, digital film, do fashion design, interior design, to act and dance, to design theater sets, to handle real estate, to learn governance, do consular and diplomacy work locally and globally, to develop information systems and computer applications, interactive entertainment and multimedia computing, business intelligence and analytics. Plus a special program for a more productive and fulfilling life for the deaf with applied deaf studies.

All these on top of the usually long-known programs such as BSBA in marketing, education, psychology, accountancy and communication, plus master’s degrees in international business and human resource management.

The world has clearly changed. Our world now revolves around technology – ATM, CCTV, internet, online everything, social media,virtual reality, artificial intelligence, ChatGPT, robotics and so on.

But certain things remain constant, and we hold on to them for a good life: honesty and integrity, perseverance and excellence, good IQ, EQ, AQ, FQ, respect for parents and elders, compassion and kindness and health consciousness.

You are about to begin a new chapter in your life. Enjoy your life and take good care of yourself – physically, emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

Physically, basics are: physical activity, morning sunshine, minimized late nights, healthy food and moderate eating and good dental care. Take very good care of your precious teeth. You will thank me in your old age.

Emotionally, mentally and spiritually, how do you take care of yourself? In road traffic there are rules such as road signs and traffic lights to follow in order to avoid accidents, consequent animosity, expenses, possibly court cases, traumas, even death and grief. Likewise in life there are rules, too. I subscribe to the best main guide – the 10 Commandments. Love and serve God and love others as you love yourself.

Do not lie, cheat, steal. No to sexual misconduct and no to addicting substances and activities – smoking, vaping, drugs, alcohol, gambling, pornography. Honesty and integrity are keys in life; they bring about genuine success, harmony and true peace of mind and heart and good sleep.

Your IQ or intelligence quotient I presume has been well developed here at CSB. Develop too your EQ or emotional quotient. Be kind and compassionate, and be a good child, sibling, friend, citizen, co-worker and team player – without compromising your principles. In time you will likely be a parent, and with good habits and values now, you will become a good parent.

Great guides in life are love, gratitude, prayer and forgiveness. Love God, yourself, your neighbor. Be thankful for every blessing you receive. People will wrong you sometime in life, forgive them. You will be at peace for it. Life will always have its challenges, no one is exempted from them. So, develop your AQ, or adversity quotient. Life will be up and down throughout your earthly journey. Ask your elders; they certainly know. Stay strong and persevering. Know that tough times, just like good times, do not last. Walang forever. Only God and truth are forever.

Develop too your FQ, financial quotient. I hear CSB graduates get jobs fast. Once you start earning, start saving. Be disciplined in that.

Hold on fast to our God and your good moral values. God is within you and with you at all times, and He loves you more than you can imagine. Listen to Him, stay close to Him and you will be OK. In Jeremiah 7:23, the Lord said, “Listen to My voice. Walk in all the ways that I command you, and you will prosper.”

God’s earthly representatives are your parents, who love you unconditionally. Listen to them. Make and spend time with them, especially when they get old and you are busy with your own family life and career.

Start today the new chapter of your lives by first genuinely thanking your parents and all those who supported you in your college studies. Having been richly blessed with your reaching this high point in your lives, from here on, be a blessing daily to others. Remember, every thought, word or deed of yours has a consequence. You are what you choose to become. You are responsible for your life. Be good, be productive members of society. May you find, do and embrace the job you choose to take. Make our world a better one.

* * *

Commencement address of Dr. Lydia Echauz at the graduation of the College of St. Benilde on March 24, 2024.