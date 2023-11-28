Accountability in road safety and biker recognition

The disturbing dashcam footage capturing the deliberate collision between an orange Suzuki Wagon and an Angkas biker with a passenger on the bustling streets of EDSA in Mandaluyong City serves as a stark reminder of the perils of road rage. This violent encounter, more than just an isolated incident, is a symptom of a deeper societal issue that demands urgent attention and action.

The repercussions of such aggressive encounters are immediate and severe. In this particular incident, the impact of the collision was not only physical, leading to injuries for the biker and the passenger, but also psychological, instilling fear and distress among the wider community of road users. This extends beyond a single event, reflecting a growing trend of hostility and impatience on our roads.

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Metro Manila Accident Recording and Analysis System reported a worrying statistic: A majority of the 72,000 road crashes in Metro Manila in 2022 were linked to road rage. This data highlights the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to tackle this issue.

The causes of road rage are multifaceted, ranging from daily stresses and frustration due to traffic congestion to a fundamental lack of empathy among drivers. The progression from verbal disputes to physical confrontations, as seen in the Mandaluyong City incident, underscores the volatility of such situations.

The legal consequences facing the driver of the Suzuki Wagon, potentially including charges of attempted murder, reflect the gravity of the offense. Beyond legal ramifications, road rage erodes the social fabric, breeding mistrust and insecurity in our communities.

In the Philippines, the legal framework addressing road rage is inadequate, leaving law enforcement agencies hamstrung. The proposed House Bill No. 8991, seeking stringent penalties for road rage, is a step in the right direction. This bill aims to empower authorities to prosecute even without victim cooperation and proposes penalties ranging from fines to jail sentences, depending on the severity of the incident.

At the heart of preventing road rage lies responsible driving. Drivers must practice patience and tolerance, especially under stressful conditions like traffic jams or unexpected delays. Cultivating a demeanor of calm and composure is crucial in steering clear of aggressive behaviors that could escalate tensions.

Angkas has been at the forefront of advocating for biker safety and rights. Through extensive training programs, we aim to enhance not just the riding skills of our bikers but also their awareness of safety and customer service. Our commitment extends to engaging with authorities to ensure fair regulations for motorcycle taxis and delivery services.

Promoting a culture of respect among all road users is imperative. This involves acknowledging the rights of others, whether they are drivers, bikers, pedestrians or public transport operators. Such a culture fosters a safer and more harmonious road environment.

The incident in Mandaluyong City is a wake-up call for all stakeholders. It highlights the need for individual and collective responsibility in curbing road rage. Each driver’s commitment to safe and respectful behavior is essential in preventing accidents and upholding accountability.

Road rage incidents not only cause immediate harm but also have long-lasting consequences. They create a ripple effect, impacting not just the victims but also their families, communities and the broader public psyche. Fear and anxiety about road safety can lead to a decrease in the use of certain modes of transportation, further straining already overcrowded public systems.

Education and awareness campaigns are vital in addressing the root causes of road rage. These campaigns should focus on emotional regulation, stress management and the development of empathy. They must reach a wide audience, including new drivers, seasoned motorists and students. Educational institutions can play a critical role by incorporating road safety and etiquette into their curricula.

The role of technology in mitigating road rage should also be explored. Apps and in-vehicle systems that monitor driving behavior and provide real-time feedback can be effective tools in promoting safer driving habits. These technologies can alert drivers to aggressive behaviors, helping them self-regulate before situations escalate.

Collaboration between the government, private sector and civil society is essential in creating a comprehensive strategy to combat road rage. This collaboration can take many forms, from joint awareness campaigns to the development of policies and regulations that prioritize road safety.

Mental health support is crucial. Recognizing that road rage can sometimes be a manifestation of underlying mental health issues, providing support and resources for mental health care can be part of a holistic approach to tackling this problem. Encouraging individuals to seek help when dealing with stress, anger or other emotional issues can go a long way.

The development of safe infrastructure is another important factor. Ensuring that roads are well-designed, with adequate signage, lighting and road markings, can reduce stress and confusion among drivers, which are often triggers for aggressive behavior. Pedestrian and cyclist safety should also be a priority, as these road users are often the most vulnerable.

In conclusion, addressing the issue of road rage requires a multi-faceted approach. It involves legal reforms, education, technology, strict enforcement of laws, community engagement, mental health support and the development of safe infrastructure.

As we strive for this goal, let’s remember that every journey starts with a single step, and each one of us has a role to play in making our roads safer.