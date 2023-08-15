^

Opinion

No shoes

PERCEPTIONS - Ariel Nepomuceno - The Philippine Star
August 15, 2023 | 12:00am

Against all odds, two lady athletes surpassed the limits of an otherwise lopsided contest in a race where running gear is usually vital. This is a classic case of courage under fire.

The recently concluded “Green Palarong Pambansa” has displayed the talents of our young athletes from all over the country. Thanks to the Department of Education (DepEd) for successfully spearheading this event. Department Memo 035, signed by my dedicated friend Undersecretary Revsee Escobedo, officially mandated the officials of the agency to organize and professionally handle the battle of talents in Marikina City.

More than 9,000 athletes competed in 1,573 events. A total of 34 sports eventually handed over dozens of medals for deserving winners. Jackie Rose Orpilla of CALABARZON and Shane Ann Labinghisa of Western Visayas stood out in the narrative that goes beyond the physical competition of muscle, vigor and mental strength.

These two spectacular athletes are well above the ordinary. This is not to diminish the feat of the other victors. All the winners deserve to be congratulated. In fact, all the participants were achievers already for having been chosen to represent their regions after a series of elimination games in their local areas. But Jackie Rose and Shane Ann had a remarkable and unique angle in their saga. They had no shoes. Yes, barefoot, they ran all the way to their respective victories. Jackie Rose landed second in the 400-meter run, while Shane Ann won gold in the 4x400 relay.

Epic stories of struggle. Ours is a country full of struggle, challenges and desperation. For a developing economy, it is not unusual for many to be deprived of basic privileges of enjoying decent clothing, housing, education and access to basic health services. But stories on how obstacles were surpassed by the determination of someone who wants to save his family more than gaining personal glory abound.

We are fully aware, for example, of the country’s pride, Manny Pacquiao, who was born in Kibawe, Bukidnon. From Mindanao, he traveled to Luzon and humbly worked as a kargador in the public market of Malabon. Then, “Pacman” heroically slugged up to the international arena, where he disrupted all the traditional definitions of being a boxing legend. He is now amongst the immortal names in the history of boxing. His gloves lifted him and his family from poverty.

Lydia de Vega, Efren “Bata” Reyes, Gabriel “Flash” Elorde and many more Filipino athletes personify the reality, though fantasy to some, that we can transcend the boundaries set by our birth. That becoming bigger than what our surroundings would normally impose is possible.

Education, aside from sports, is also an enabler. I know so many Filipinos who were able to be freed from the curse of hopelessness that was typically lurking in the midst of financial difficulties. I cannot name them because I don’t have their consent. But many of them are my friends from the University of the Philippines where I studied.  They are now successful entrepreneurs, executives of large corporate organizations, famous lawyers and engineers and respected public servants. During the rare chance of dining together, we would now happily reminisce the days when we shared our measly allowances to buy us meals at the back of our dormitory. And to describe the pathetic situation, one of us accurately coined the phrase, “three days a meal” instead of the usual three meals a day. I wasn’t exactly impoverished. But many of my friends were.

Bridges and roads for personal progress. The golden ladder out of poverty can be education. Proper education. This is the most common means to land a good job that would catapult oneself to financial stability. I’m glad that the team of Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is re-engineering the approach for our basic education. Recently, DepEd recalibrated the K-10 curriculum. I heard also that they are strictly ensuring that the education materials are effective in delivering the learning package needed to equip the young minds for a meaningful future.

Others opt to become overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to send the much-needed financial support to their families. The enormous sacrifice of living in foreign lands with a different culture, sometimes under hostile working conditions, is a desperate tool to possibly uplift the current dire conditions of their loved ones.

Meanwhile, sports can be the creative option to change the trajectory of one’s family. The inspiring legacies of successful Filipino athletes motivate the spirit of our young and struggling select countrymen. The story of Jackie Rose and Shane Ann can be the beginning of another one.

*      *      *

Email: [email protected]

vuukle comment

CLASSIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Tweaked curriculum

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
In this month dedicated to the national language – Buwan ng Wika – the government has launched a revised K-12 curriculum, which includes tweaking the use of the mother tongue as a medium of instruct...
Opinion
fbtw

Alternative to college

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
While the DepEd has been talking about their Matatag curriculum for K-10, business owners and leaders have likewise been suggesting if not pushing for policy makers to review or realign post-K-12 options other than...
Opinion
fbtw

We support and stand by our Philippine Coast Guard

By BABE’S EYE VIEW FROM WASHINGTON D.C. | By Ambassador B. Romualdez | 2 days ago
Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela correctly called out a few misguided Filipinos who defend China’s aggression and even act like its mouthpiece as unpatriotic and a traitor to our...
Opinion
fbtw

Agree to disagree

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
Men and women of applied sciences are people with expertise who are able to provide more dispassionate views and impersonal manner of looking at problems and issues at hand. But like any other professional, scientists...
Opinion
fbtw

UN sustainable goals vs. GDP growth (Part II)

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 2 days ago
This past week, one of the principal economic news centered on the budget hearings in the Senate. The economic managers again emphasized that the economy was doing well and one sign of this was that the Philippine...
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest
EDITORIAL &mdash; Preparing schools

EDITORIAL — Preparing schools

1 day ago
The nationwide Brigada Eskwela kicks off today with thousands of children in areas affected by Mayon Volcano’s unrest needing to move out of schools converted into evacuation centers.
Opinion
fbtw

The role of big-brother companies in MSME and agri development

By GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! | By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
I and the big-brother companies of Kapatid Angat Lahat sa Agri Program had a very productive meeting with Department of Agrarian Reform Sec. Conrado Estrella III last week, the third in the span of two to three months....
Opinion
fbtw

Two valedictories

By QWERTYMAN | By Jose Dalisay | 1 day ago
Two speeches delivered by graduating students of the University of the Philippines made the rounds of social media last week, garnering generally positive responses for their forthrightness.
Opinion
fbtw
EDITORIAL - Not just empty talk

EDITORIAL - Not just empty talk

2 days ago
Reactions were mixed to the report that the Armed Forces of the Philippines is considering the training and deployment of militias as augmentation forces in West Philippine Sea patrols. AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner...
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with