^

Opinion

Will there be a golden age for Philippine labor?

PERCEPTIONS - Ariel Nepomuceno - The Philippine Star
May 2, 2023 | 12:00am

The role of labor in the factors of production has been historically valued as the most crucial. This is because the generation of goods and services is paramount along with land, capital and entrepreneurship. This is not because of any Marxist paradigm, but this is essentially due to the fact that labor is humanity.

Will labor, therefore, in the Philippines experience a golden age soon?

We are a country which prides itself on having closely-knit families. A nation that is supposed to treat our workers as members of an extended family where everyone is regarded as an important part of a big clan. But we are aware that in most instances, this claim is farthest from the truth. Our workers, especially in the blue-collar category, hardly enjoy the full benefits of the wealth that they help create.

Construction workers of our modern highways and bridges could not afford to acquire and drive their own vehicles. Even the cost of commuting through public utility vehicles devours a big portion of their wages. Those who participate in building condominiums and other mixed developments of lush villages could not aspire to live in any of these units. In fact, many of them are informal settlers who struggle daily and could only hope that their children, perhaps through the leveraged power of education, could someday uplift their plight. Servers in plush restaurants have to deal with daily hunger pangs hidden in the extravagance around them and the need to sneak in the nearby jollijeeps.

This is the paradox amidst our society. And every 1st of May, we celebrate labor. Or, more importantly, we recognize their sacrifices and renew our commitment for an inclusive growth where almost everyone will benefit from a robust economy.

Labor is trapped in a vicious cycle of near poverty. To become laborers basically means that you have to tirelessly endure the idiom of making both ends meet. To many, this is a skill. To some, it’s almost a curse.

According to official reports in 2022, our service sector is the largest at 59.6 percent of our labor force. They are the nurses, teachers, tourism workers, food servers, kitchen crew, drivers, hotel staff, delivery guys and millions more who are oftentimes faceless in the huge world that struggles for survival.

The agricultural sector has 24.1 percent of the more than 50 million Filipinos in the labor force. In our country, working in the farms is almost synonymous to being perpetually unsecured, despite the patriotic role of providing food for almost everyone. Farmers have the lowest income at less than P10,000 monthly. No wonder the poverty-stricken rural areas are the bastion of restlessness and rebellion in our modern history. Their children could hardly finish their education, and their chance of a better future dims by the day because of the continuing decline in agricultural productivity and competitiveness. To worsen their situation, their homes and communities are the most susceptible to the onslaught of natural calamities such as tropical typhoons and floods.

Meanwhile, the 16.3 percent industrial workers have to endure a similar dilemma of being content or not, because they are physically experiencing the trappings and tastes of modern manufacturing in the metropolis, yet they don’t have enough to fully capture the complete benefits that those in the higher ladder of the enterprises enjoy. They are the most vulnerable to problems on childcare, lack of pay and incentives, poor access to good education, fertility issues, discrimination, pension reforms and other legitimate concerns that overwhelm the entire system.

The whole labor sector is regularly challenged also by global recession, high interest rates and, in several cases, the financial crisis in other parts of the globe. Such external challenges aggravate the conditions of labor.

Roadmap for possible collective success for labor. The issues hounding our labor force will not be resolved if the conditions that fundamentally define our economy are basically the same. Meaning, we must ensure the needed structural solutions that will boost our business enterprises, bring in more capital especially from foreign direct investments, create more jobs that will actually pay more also, attract modern technologies and encourage visitors who will see the potential of our country to host a vibrant business environment.

Again, this will mean revisiting the prohibitive provisions of our Constitution and regulations on foreign capital, establishing a permanent ease of doing business in the Philippines office, making the cost of electricity lower and stable, controlling the abuses in many local government units who prey on legitimate businesses, providing a strong sense of security and provide no room for criminality, digitalize and further modernize our processes in government and maintain education as the best bridge of labor in crossing to a much better world.

So, will there be a golden age for Philippine labor? As the economists would answer, it depends. Meaning, this will depend on external dynamics outside of labor itself.

LABOR

WORKERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

EDITORIAL — Job generation

1 day ago
Over a week before Labor Day, pollster Social Weather Stations released the results of a survey taken last December, which showed that 17 percent of Filipinos wanted to live abroad while seven percent were looking...
Opinion
fbtw

America emerges as new global power

By THIRD EYE | By Ramon J. Farolan | 2 days ago
At the stroke of midnight tonight, India will replace China as the world’s most populous nation. According to the United Nations’ Department of Economic and Social Affairs, “by the end of this month,...
Opinion
fbtw

MVP’s offer

By EYES WIDE OPEN | By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
It’s long been planned and considered and now it’s finally coming into fruition.
Opinion
fbtw

A pain-free ‘Bugs Bunny’

By CTALK | By Cito Beltran | 1 day ago
I’m sure the title of today’s column has caught your attention.
Opinion
fbtw

Peaceful ways to reduce inequality

By BREAKTHROUGH | By Elfren S. Cruz | 2 days ago
In my last column, I wrote about The Great Leveler: Violence and the History of Inequality from the Stone Age to the Twenty-First Century, a book written by Walter Scheidel.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Regeneration at work

By POINT OF VIEW | By Richard B. Tantoco | 1 hour ago
Confucius said: “Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life.” After more than a quarter of a century of being with the Lopez group, I must admit, the quote resonates with...
Opinion
fbtw

Bring your own power

By SKETCHES | By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 day ago
When investors look at the prospects for putting their money in the Philippines, they will likely see an abundance of cautionary tales.
Opinion
fbtw

A positive sign for Filipino entrepreneurship and job creation

By GO NEGOSYO PILIPINAS ANGAT LAHAT! | By Joey Concepcion | 1 day ago
It seems there is no stopping Filipinos from pursuing entrepreneurship.
Opinion
fbtw

My mother Emy

By QWERTYMAN | By Jose Dalisay | 1 day ago
Pardon me if my column this week is a bit personal, because its subject is my mother Emilia, who will turn 95 next week, against all odds and through the grace of the One she prays to every night and every morning,...
Opinion
fbtw

Basketball tourism

By COMMONSENSE | By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 day ago
What could be the biggest tourist arrivals that will likely surge to the Philippines is the country’s hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 this August 25 to September 10.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with