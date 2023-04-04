The yardstick of life

Lenten season comes like a whiff of refreshing air amid the myriad deplorable, never-imagined-could-ever-happen events happening locally and globally.

It is an opportune time to truthfully take stock of what brought us all to this miserable financial situation. To look deep inside us. To rise up. To never let it happen again!

Unarguably, astonishing greed for wealth and power is the root cause of all these. May this Lenten season help moor us to the ground. To realize that after climbing the long slope of the hill then down to the road-end of life… to dust we shall all return! That all accumulated wealth and power gained shall, at the end of our earthly journey, be entirely left behind.

Born naked into this world, depart shall we with only our clothes on!

What shall live on after our departure from this world is how we lived and affected others’ lives. By that yardstick we shall be judged and remembered … loved or hated, revered or mocked, respected or despised.

No legacy is richer and better than INTEGRITY!

Peace, good health, safety, abundance to us all!