^

Opinion

EDITORIAL - Continuing impunity

The Philippine Star
July 1, 2022 | 12:00am
EDITORIAL - Continuing impunity

The inaugural speech did not touch on the problem, but President Marcos is inheriting the impunity that has characterized deadly attacks on media workers in the country.

Last Wednesday in Carmen, Cagayan de Oro, on the eve of the presidential inaugural, two masked gunmen on a motorcycle pulled up in front of the house of radio commentator Federico Gempesaw and shot him point-blank as he got out of a taxi that he owned and drove. Police, quoting a witness, said the wounded Gempesaw wrestled with one of the suspects before being shot a second time. Hit in the head, the victim died at the scene.

Gempesaw, 62, hosted a block-time program over local station Radyo Natin FM CDO. He started the program upon his retirement as the head of an office at city hall that managed markets owned by the local government. It was the first murder of a media worker in the city, raising concern among journalists in Cagayan de Oro that if left unsolved, the case could breed impunity and lead to more armed attacks.

Gempesaw became the 24th media worker killed since Rodrigo Duterte assumed the presidency in 2016, and the 196th since the restoration of democracy in February 1986. This year, the station manager of Radyo Natin in Tacurong, Jaynard Angeles, was shot dead in the city on Jan. 12. On April 24, local Radyo Ukay block-time commentator Jhannah Villegas was shot dead in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao.

The Philippines has consistently ranked among the 10 worst countries in the annual Global Impunity Index drawn up by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists, mainly because of the number of unsolved media killings and slow prosecution of suspects. Some progress has been achieved in the past years, particularly after the conviction of members of the Ampatuan clan and other key defendants in the 2009 Maguindanao massacre wherein 32 media workers were among the 58 victims. But the problems in the criminal justice persist, along with impunity. A new administration raises hopes for improvement in the campaign to stop the killings.

PRESIDENT MARCOS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

‘Denied to death’

SENTINEL - By Ramon T. Tulfo | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Customs, apparently wanting to save face, has seized P85 million worth of smuggled agricultural products after its high officials were linked to the smuggling of vegetables, poultry and meat produ...
Opinion
fbtw

Repackaged Marcos claims seat of power

POSTSCRIPT - By Federico D. Pascual Jr. | 1 day ago
For better or for worse, the male heir of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos reclaims in formal rites at noon today the seat of power that his father was forced to vacate at the height of the 1986 People Power ...
Opinion
fbtw

Vindication

SKETCHES - By Ana Marie Pamintuan | 1 hour ago
Sixty percent of voters want Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. to succeed as president.
Opinion
fbtw

Destiny of a dynasty

COMMONSENSE - By Marichu A. Villanueva | 1 hour ago
It was an actor-turned politician Joseph Estrada who first attributed “destiny” to his becoming the President of the country.
Opinion
fbtw

Grim hunger games

BREAKTHROUGH - By Elfren S. Cruz | 1 day ago
Anyone who watches the news on tv will have by now seen all those heartbreaking images of hungry children in different parts of the world.
Opinion
fbtw
Latest

Resume the drug war – scientifically this time

GOTCHA - By Jarius Bondoc | 1 hour ago
Ending the shabu scourge remains top priority. A society softened by addiction cannot progress.
Opinion
fbtw

‘Kapitolyo crime’

CTALK - By Cito Beltran | 1 hour ago
Every time a new president comes into office it is usually followed by a reorganization in law enforcement agencies, particularly the PNP.
Opinion
fbtw

Useless proceedings

A LAW EACH DAY (KEEPS TROUBLE AWAY) - By Jose C. Sison | 1 hour ago
This is a case about a foreign divorce obtained by the husband who is a foreigner married to a Filipina. Under Article 26 of the Family Code, if said divorce is validly obtained abroad capacitating the alien husband...
Opinion
fbtw

President Bongbong and the church

ROSES AND THORNS - By Pia Roces Morato | 1 hour ago
As far as I have learned, and from everything that has been taught to me, the church exists in order to preach the good news and transform the world into the kingdom of God while attributing to our daily prayer on...
Opinion
fbtw

President

FIRST PERSON - By Alex Magno | 1 day ago
The beauty of elections is that they provide a terminal point for what otherwise would be interminable debates. After the votes are cast, the numbers decide.
Opinion
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with