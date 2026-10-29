Marcos Jr.: Fast-track release of qualified inmates

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday emphasized the need to avoid delays in processing the release of qualified inmates, saying those who faced accountability deserve a chance to start anew.

Marcos visited the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa yesterday as part of the 32nd National Correctional Consciousness Week.

Marcos said he has ordered the justice department to ensure that inmates who have served their prison terms would be given legal aid.

The government is continuously improving the services and processes to help those who should no longer be staying in correction facilities, but have no lawyers who will process their papers, according to Marcos.

He said the government is working with volunteer lawyers to fast-track reviewing the records of qualified inmates.

Up to 36,842 inmates have been released from July 2022 to Oct. 26 this year through various mechanisms.

Another 16,179 prisoners have been transferred to other penal farms to reduce congestion in Bilibid, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

The PCO said 24,534 inmates benefited from the government's rehabilitation programs before they were released while 25,210 were given livelihood assistance.

On Oct. 20, First Lady Liza Marcos visited the NBP and witnessed the release of 43 inmates..