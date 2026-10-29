^

Nation

Marcos Jr.: Fast-track release of qualified inmates

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2026 | 12:00am
Marcos Jr.: Fast-track release of qualified inmates
President Bongbong Marcos
President Bongbong Marcos via Youtube / Philstar.com's screensho

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos yesterday emphasized the need to avoid delays in processing the release of qualified inmates, saying those who faced accountability deserve a chance to start anew. 

Marcos visited the New Bilibid Prison (NBP) in Muntinlupa yesterday as part of the 32nd National Correctional Consciousness Week.

Marcos said he has ordered the justice department to ensure that inmates who have served their prison terms would be given legal aid.

The government is continuously improving the services and processes to help those who should no longer be staying in correction facilities, but have no lawyers who will process their papers, according to Marcos.

He said the government is working with volunteer lawyers to fast-track reviewing the records of qualified inmates.

Up to 36,842 inmates have been released from July 2022 to Oct. 26 this year through various mechanisms.

Another 16,179 prisoners have been transferred to other penal farms to reduce congestion in Bilibid, according to the Presidential Communications Office. 

The PCO said 24,534 inmates benefited from the government's rehabilitation programs before they were released while 25,210 were given livelihood assistance.

On Oct. 20, First Lady Liza Marcos visited the NBP and witnessed the release of 43 inmates..

INMATES

MARCOS JR.
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Matibag seeks transfer of Pulong&rsquo;s libel cases

Matibag seeks transfer of Pulong’s libel cases

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag is seeking the inhibition of a Davao City prosecutor handling...
Nation
fbtw
NBI team going to Laos to probe shabu shipment

NBI team going to Laos to probe shabu shipment

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Marke ernesteThe National Bureau of Investigation  is preparing to send investigators to Laos to probe a Filipino allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
Pasig cop arrested for gun-toting

Pasig cop arrested for gun-toting

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
MANILA, Philippines — A police officer was arrested and disarmed after allegedly threatening with a gun the passengers...
Nation
fbtw
Zambales fishers assert rights to beach access blocked by resorts

Zambales fishers assert rights to beach access blocked by resorts

By E.H. Edejer | 13 days ago
Small-scale fishermen in Zambales urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday, October 13,...
Nation
fbtw
10-year-old girl raped, killed in Maguindanao del Sur

10-year-old girl raped, killed in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 10 hours ago
The mayor of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur has offered a P50,000 cash reward to anyone who can help identify the person who...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vessels inspected ahead of Undas travel surge

Vessels inspected ahead of Undas travel surge

By Evelyn Macairan | 4 hours ago
With the expected surge of sea travelers who will observe All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day in the provinces,...
Nation
fbtw
6 shortlisted for Luzon deputy ombudsman post

6 shortlisted for Luzon deputy ombudsman post

By Daphne Galvez | 4 hours ago
The Judicial and Bar Council  has recommended to President Marcos six candidates for the post of deputy ombudsman for...
Nation
fbtw
More cloud seeding needed as El Ni&ntilde;o threatens Negros farms

More cloud seeding needed as El Niño threatens Negros farms

By Gilbert Bayoran | 4 hours ago
Amid threats posed by the dry spell, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking at conducting at least three more...
Nation
fbtw
Quake aftershock jolts Davao, Sarangani

Quake aftershock jolts Davao, Sarangani

By Josiah Antonio | 4 hours ago
An aftershock of powerful earthquakes that struck Davao Occidental and Sarangani four months ago jolted the two provinces...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with