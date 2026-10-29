^

Nation

BARMM parliament opening raises security concerns

John Unson - Philstar.com
October 29, 2026 | 6:39pm
BARMM parliament opening raises security concerns
A vehicle full of servicemen from the Navy's 6th Marine Rifle Battalion blocs a stretch of the route to the Bangsamoro regional capitol in Cotabato City.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — All is set for the inaugural session of the 80-seat parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao on Friday, October 30, in BARMM's capitol here, now guarded by no fewer than a thousand policemen and soldiers.

Talks are circulating here and in BARMM provinces stating that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. will attend the session of the 80 newly elected lawmakers.

Classes in all schools in Cotabato City have been suspended since Monday and employees of all ministries and support agencies of the BARMM government are on "work-from-home mode" too as part of the security measures meant to ensure the safety of the event.

Local community leaders, residents and members of big business organizations in Cotabato City have posted on Facebook about their mixed feelings and apprehensions of security issues during the activity, the first ever since the BARMM's creation in 2019, replacing then the 27-year less empowered Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Brig. Gen. Edgar Catu, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, and Col. Jibin Bongcayao, director of the Cotabato City Police Office, on Thursday separately refuted Facebook posts stating that the entire city had been locked down in preparation for Friday afternoon's gathering of regional lawmakers.

“That is not true,” Catu told reporters on Thursday morning.

Catu and Brig. Gen. Christopher Abecia, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, separately told reporters that there are now enough policemen and soldiers in strategic areas in the city and inside the BARMM capitol, tasked to do their best in keeping peace and calm for the whole duration of the activity, to be attended, likely, by local executives and peace activists from across the autonomous region.

Members of the BARMM parliament from 2019 until the first ever regional parliamentary polls last September 14 and their pioneer chief minister, Ahod Ebrahim and, subsequently, Abdulraof Macacua, functioned merely as presidential appointees, without electoral mandate.

Officials of different offices in BARMM are expecting the election, via nomination, of the region’s chief minister during the first regular session of the parliament this Friday.

At least 46 regional lawmakers, out of the 80 elected on September 14, among them Macacua, had formed a bloc two weeks ago in Davao City and together pledged to work out his stay as the region’s chief minister during their first regular session.

All five provincial governors in BARMM, Tucao Mastura of Maguindanao del Norte, Ali Midtimbang of Maguindanao del Sur, Mamintal Adiong, Jr. of Lanao del Sur, Mujiv Hataman of Basilan and Ysmael Ali of Tawi-Tawi had also crossed political party lines and manifested, via an official statement, their wish for Macacua to stay as figurehead of the parliament

BARMM’s duly-nominated minister shall lead the 80-member parliament and oversee the operation of all ministries and support agencies under its regional government.

Policemen and soldiers on Thursday morning closed down to passenger vehicles the Governor Gutierrez Avenue in this city, the main route to the BARMM capitol, subjecting all private vehicles passing through rigid inspections. 

Bongcayao said police personnel in Cotabato City involved in the security operations are backed by different units directly under PRO-BAR and personnel of the municipal police stations in different towns in the BARMM provinces.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Lopez reshuffles DPWH officials

Lopez reshuffles DPWH officials

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
Newly appointed Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Giovanni Lopez has initiated a revamp of the DPWH’s...
Nation
fbtw
Matibag seeks transfer of Pulong&rsquo;s libel cases

Matibag seeks transfer of Pulong’s libel cases

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 2 days ago
National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag is seeking the inhibition of a Davao City prosecutor handling...
Nation
fbtw
Zambales fishers assert rights to beach access blocked by resorts

Zambales fishers assert rights to beach access blocked by resorts

By E.H. Edejer | 14 days ago
Small-scale fishermen in Zambales urged the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) on Tuesday, October 13,...
Nation
fbtw
Stricter validation ordered for multiple SIMs under one user

Stricter validation ordered for multiple SIMs under one user

6 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) is directing mobile network operators (MNOs) to intensify its post validation...
Nation
fbtw
NTC regional offices mobilized for Undas public assistance ops

NTC regional offices mobilized for Undas public assistance ops

6 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Thursday directed the mobilization of all its regional offices nationwide...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Aplasca files reply to direct assault rap

Aplasca files reply to direct assault rap

By Daphne Galvez | 21 hours ago
Former Senate sergeant-at-arms Mao Aplasca has filed his counter-affidavit on the direct assault complaint filed against him...
Nation
fbtw
Marcos Jr.: Fast-track release of qualified inmates

Marcos Jr.: Fast-track release of qualified inmates

By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday emphasized the need to avoid delays in processing the release of qualified inmates, saying those...
Nation
fbtw
Bus operators warned over dilapidated amenities

Bus operators warned over dilapidated amenities

By Josiah Antonio | 21 hours ago
Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon yesterday warned bus operators over dilapidated amenities ahead of the Undas break....
Nation
fbtw
PNP orders review of school threat response protocols

PNP orders review of school threat response protocols

By Emmanuel Tupas | 21 hours ago
In response to a spate of bomb scares and other security threats targeting schools, the Philippine National Police (PNP) is...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with